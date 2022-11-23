Viral

‘This Erection Is For The People’: Herschel Walker Gave Us A Freudian Slip For The Ages While Awkwardly Sandwiched Between Babysitters Ted Cruz And Lindsey Graham On Fox News

While a runoff election in Georgia is probably not at the top of your list of things to be thankful for this year, if you’re looking for a bright spot in the mayhem of the 2022 midterms, perhaps it’s this: Herschel Walker’s “erection.”

On Tuesday night, the wannabe senator whose campaign has been wall-to-wall bedlam with secret children (plural!) coming out of the woodwork, accusations of abortion checks in get well cards, impersonating a police officer during a debate, the most inane political speeches in American history, and basic language flubs that would make a kindergartner roll his eyes. But it turns out that all of that was just an appetizer to the turkey of a performance Walker gave on Tuesday night while being interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Actually, “being interviewed” might be a bit of misnomer, as Walker — the actual candidate — was weirdly sandwiched between Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, who were clearly meant to command the nearly 12-minute interview and speak for Herschel in some sort of bizarro ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ act. It probably didn’t hurt Walker’s likability factor to be the meat in a Most Hated Republicans sandwich. When the actual candidate did finally get a chance to talk — with Cruz and Graham visibly hanging on his every word — he told (or at least attempted to tell) Hannity that this election is about more than just him:

Well, first of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people.

No, that’s not a typo. Yes, he said “erection.”

Even the closed captioning system picked up that Walker had uttered a different word, though — at least on Ted Cruz’s YouTube page — it went with “direction.” Which is most definitely NOT what Walker said.

Herschel Walker erection
Fox News

You can listen to the whole thing yourself above (Walker is finally allowed to speak around the 10:40 mark) or go right to Walker’s erection below.

