While a runoff election in Georgia is probably not at the top of your list of things to be thankful for this year, if you’re looking for a bright spot in the mayhem of the 2022 midterms, perhaps it’s this: Herschel Walker’s “erection.”

On Tuesday night, the wannabe senator whose campaign has been wall-to-wall bedlam with secret children (plural!) coming out of the woodwork, accusations of abortion checks in get well cards, impersonating a police officer during a debate, the most inane political speeches in American history, and basic language flubs that would make a kindergartner roll his eyes. But it turns out that all of that was just an appetizer to the turkey of a performance Walker gave on Tuesday night while being interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Actually, “being interviewed” might be a bit of misnomer, as Walker — the actual candidate — was weirdly sandwiched between Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, who were clearly meant to command the nearly 12-minute interview and speak for Herschel in some sort of bizarro ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ act. It probably didn’t hurt Walker’s likability factor to be the meat in a Most Hated Republicans sandwich. When the actual candidate did finally get a chance to talk — with Cruz and Graham visibly hanging on his every word — he told (or at least attempted to tell) Hannity that this election is about more than just him:

Well, first of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people.

No, that’s not a typo. Yes, he said “erection.”

Even the closed captioning system picked up that Walker had uttered a different word, though — at least on Ted Cruz’s YouTube page — it went with “direction.” Which is most definitely NOT what Walker said.

You can listen to the whole thing yourself above (Walker is finally allowed to speak around the 10:40 mark) or go right to Walker’s erection below.