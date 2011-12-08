Hey Operation Moonfall Guys — There’s Already a Remake of Majora’s Mask, and it’s Called Skyward Sword

Well Nintendo hasn’t announced a remake yet, but there’s still good reason for Majora’s Mask fans to be happy. Nintendo recently released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, a game they promised would do things differently. Shake up the Zelda formula if you will. Well I’ve been playing the game and it turns out Nintendo’s definition of “doing things differently” pretty much means “doing things like Majora’s Mask”. Skyward Sword may not resemble Majora’s Mask in the most obvious ways — there’s no three-day system or killer moon threatening to squash you — but it really does feel like a spiritual successor. Why do I say this? Hit the jump to find out…
The Overworld
Majora’s Mask featured a then-unique overworld centered on the bustling village of Clocktown. Around the central town were four themed areas — these areas weren’t particularly large, but they were piled high with enemies, obstacles and puzzles. More often than not simply getting to one of Majora’s four dungeons took longer than completing the dungeon itself.
Skyward Sword’s overworld follows a similar design. The world is centered on the large (by Zelda standards) town of Skyloft and surrounded by three themed areas densely packed with twisting paths and challenges to overcome. In both MM and SS (I’ll be saving myself some finger strain by abbreviating them from now on, hope you don’t mind) there’s no carefree galloping across the plains on your trusty steed. You’ve got to fight for every step of progress.
Epona was in Majora’s Mask, but he (she?) was mostly useless.
The Challenge
Both MM and SS are difficult by Zelda standards, and not just in the sense that they’ll each kill you more often than average for the series (although in my experience they will). Both games feel like they’re always pushing back against you — if you want to get through, you pretty much have to keep the Zelda cortex of your brain firing constantly. Enemies actually require a bit of strategy to defeat. Sometimes you’ll have to fail a few times before you figure something out. These are games for fans that have been through a Zelda or two (or a dozen).
The Dungeons
It’s hard to define exactly why, but the dungeons in both games have a very similar “feel” to them. Both seem to focus less on elaborate block-pushing puzzles and more on simple navigation — these dungeons are twisted, multi-level knots to be unravelled. Most also feature a gimmick beyond simply having to use the new weapon you found in that dungeon…
…like timeshift stones. You’ll be playing with them a lot in Skyward Sword.
The Sidequests
Both MM and SS really pile on the sidequests — hell, MM was arguably more sidequest than regular quest. Then again, all Zelda games have sidequests — where MM and SS are similar is that most of the sidequests involve performing some sort of service for the characters in the game. In both games delving into the sidequests not only rewards you with rupees or pieces of heart, but with a greater understanding of the game’s characters and backstory, making them all the more rewarding.
THIS MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. Now that you point it out I can’t stop thinking about it.
Phew — I was hoping this made sense, but I wasn’t 100% sure. I kind of just spilled it onto the page in lieu of there being anything else to write about. Your peek BEHIND THE GAMMASQUAD CURTAIN!
I disagree, SS felt more like Minish Cap to me. The Vaati-like enemy, the forging of a sword, the items. Link’s partner was even part of his equipment. Meanwhile, it doesn’t have a lot of the things that make MM my favorite games, young Link, transformations, the impending sense of doom and eerie wrongness. The reality is, SS intentionally used elements from every previous Zelda game, so it can be compared to many of them.
There’s definitely a little Minish Cap in there. They’re directed by the same dude I believe (they promoted the guy who used to do the handheld games).
To me though, Minish Cap had a very Link to the Past vibe that SS doesn’t have.
Minish Cap and Twilight Princess are the two I haven’t played. ZELDA FAN FAIL
Yep, same guy who did MC and the Oracle games, which is probably why the timeshift stone puzzles remind me of the time travel puzzles in Oracle of Ages. It certainly isn’t “The Minish Cap: 3D Console Edition” but I’m just saying it’s comparable to a lot of the games to some degree. The qualities it shares with Majora’s Mask are great, but it’s far from a remake of it. I don’t mind you drawing the connections, though, I don’t want to come off as criticizing which I’m afraid I may have in my first post. It’s very interesting and you certainly made good points, but I can’t say I found enough in common between SS and MM to even come away from them with the same emotions. For example, though the side-quests in SS were more in number and variety than most other games, they didn’t feel meaningful or needed the way MM’s did, more of true SIDE-quests and irrelevant to the entire game. While I enjoyed that some of them had multiple outcomes, the perfectionist in me was craving the Song of Time so I could do them again and get both outcomes. One thing that’s great, to me, about MM is that it’s impossible to ultimately miss anything, but from the director of MC who made light arrows easily missable I’m rather surprised there wasn’t more to accidentally skip in SS. That doesn’t change that it’s an excellent game, as are all of them, and I do appreciate Nintendo including in SS some long over-do recognition to one of their more overlooked titles.