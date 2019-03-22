Getty Image

As we all know, one of President Donald Trump’s constant jabs at Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election was the former secretary of state’s use of a private email server. So it should come as little surprise that those close to him are doing the exact same thing.

On Thursday, House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings revealed that his committee had obtained new information that “several senior White House officials have used personal email and messaging accounts to conduct government business,” which would include his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kushner, in particular, has apparently been communicating with foreign leaders with WhatsApp, of all things.

Kushner’s lawyer confirmed his client’s use of WhatsApp in a private meeting. Likewise, Cummings found that Ivanka Trump may even be in violation of the Presidential Records Act through her use of private emails.

Well, well, well, how the chickens have come home to roost. Although since the Trump administration seems to get away with just about anything under the sun, it’s unclear whether or not Ivanka or her boo will see any repercussions from this revelation. However, the irony is just too good to be true, which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“But his WhatsApp,” she wrote, spoofing the rallying cry of the left every time Trump wipes his filthy shoes on the United States Constitution.