Why ‘The Hobbit’ Shows Us It’s Time To Let Trilogies Go

This week marks a rare achievement for Hollywood; instead of spending two hours on a three-hundred page book, they’re going to turn it into a nearly nine-hour movie trilogy, with The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug taking up theaters this week. And they’ve got reason to: ‘The Hobbit’ has already paid for the next two films on the back of the first one. But it also shows why it’s time to let the trilogy die.
Why? Well, a few reasons.
More Movie Trilogies Squeeze A Story For Far Too Long
As bad as The Hobbit is, in this respect, and spending nearly an hour sitting in Bilbo’s house was pretty painful, there’s a lot more agony on the horizon. It seems that every franchise, no matter what it is, is required to have a trilogy plan in place. Just as an example, the upcoming Terminator reboot is not only the start of a planned trilogy of movies, there’s also a TV series they expect us to watch. This is a series where you can fit the plot on a matchbook, and the sequel was essentially a remake of the first one; how are they going to squeeze three movies and a TV series out of it?
The answer, of course, is greed; over the last twenty years, a movie isn’t allowed to be just a movie. It’s got to be a TV series, a video game series, and have a direct-to-video animated movie as well; studios want to make money, and these things tend to make money.
Trilogies Are Increasingly Badly Paced
Stories told across multiple movies tend to be not as good as they could be, simply because they have to be incomplete. Does anybody else remember, at the end of Back To The Future II, feeling enormously ripped off that the movie ended on a “To Be Continued?” I was seven and I knew that was shameless. Or for a more modern example, how about The Matrix Reloaded? To say nothing of the ongoing attempt to squeeze just that bit more out of a franchise by splitting the last movie in twain; looking right at you, Harry Potter.
It’s not that there are bad trilogies; the original Star Wars, Indiana Jones and The Dark Knight spring to mind. But those were also trilogies made up of three discrete films that you can watch separately and enjoy on their own merits.
It’s Presumptuous
Finally, there’s the fact that frankly, it’s kind of asinine to just blindly expect the audience to pay for a trilogy of movies. Part of the problem with the recent attempts to capture some of that Hunger Games money with books like The Mortal Instruments and Percy Jackson is that they came with the built-in assumption that you were going to stick around for the entire series. As a result, they were less movies and more very expensive television pilots, and the grosses wound up matching that lack of effort.
It’s not that a trilogy is a bad idea, but we’d rather see three good movies from a franchise, than one good movie stretched out across three films. Inevitably, The Hobbit will be cut into one two-hour feature by fans, and worryingly, that might be the best movie to come out of the three.
Ah, I disagree with your point that A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi can all be watched independently of one another. I mean, yes, that applies to A New Hope, for sure. But Empire ends in a way that makes it clear the story is “To be continued…” in the next film. And Return opens as a clear continuation of that story.
That’s true about the independent nature of Empire, however in the case of that film, the audience demand for more Star Wars had been established with the success of A New Hope. The butts in the theater seats brought about the trilogy, rather than these days where the trilogy is supposed to bring people to the movies. And unlike A New Hope, which is its own self-contained story, 1st films are always built around the idea of following it up with sequels because $.
Empire definitely ends with some open questions. But by the same token, it’s got a beginning, a middle, and an end. A thoroughly depressing end, but an end nonetheless.
Some open questions? Empire as a standalone film ends with the most popular character in carbonite and builds to the thrilling reveal of the villain as the hero’s father, only for the hero to say “man fuck that noise” and run away. That’s a…pretty unsatisfying ending.
Right. It’s a downer, but it’s a concise downer; you know where everyone is, and everybody’s story comes to an end. For contrast, think about how Jedi picks up. It doesn’t follow on immediately from the ending; it answers questions, but it does so slowly, picking up characters as it rolls along.
A good example of a franchise doing it wrong is The Hunger Games.
Spoiler Alert:
One of the main characters disappears at the end, several others that we’d been introduced to are unaccounted for and there is no mention of where they may be. With Empire, you certainly want to know what’s to become of Han, Luke and Leia, but if Jedi never came out for some bizarre reason, the movie could stand on it’s own as having completed it’s journey. Han is now a captive of the bad guys, the Empire is still out there, lurking in the shadows and no one is safe. Hunger Games? Who knows what the fuck just happened, you’ll have to come back to see Hunger Games 3 part 1 to get closure, sucker.
‘The Dark Knight Rises’ is an abomination made up of nonsense and flat characters who only act in service to a plot with so many holes it’s barely extant.
I’ll never stop fighting you, TDKR.
I liked TDKR but I think the main problem was that TDK cast such an impressive shadow that it was nearly impossible for TDKR to escape it.
Yeah, realistically, TDKR is the Cyclops to TDK’s Wolverine; no matter how good it is, it’s never going to be good enough for a big chunk of people.
TDKR suffers from the opposite effect of the trilogy syndrome. It feels both forced to be weightier then TDK and forced to wrap things up instead of being a serialized, Bond-like entry (that’s the sense I got from TDK, that the could make those movies forever, with other directors, and keep on going). But its forced into a trilogy by its director who owns the universe and no one else can tough it. You can sense Nolan’s boredom and desire to gtfo in every minute of that heavy and limp dump of a movie. Ponderous, fuckin’ ponderous man.
Holy shit. My spelling and grammar. Yikes.
I dislike TDKR as a movie first and a sequel second. Doppelganger put it well in saying how bored and done with the franchise Nolan seemed. It felt like a project someone was only half paying attention to.
I think the idea is they confuse three act structure with three individual movies. You’re right that the main reason is greed but that’s mostly on the part of the people financing the movies because they can see the gain in it. I know the studio was very excited when Jackson decided to stretch The Hobbit to three but I don’t think greed was his primary reason for doing it. I honestly think it’s just because he thinks everything is interesting and not worth cutting. Take King Kong for example. That was just one movie but Jackson actually hurt its financial chances by making it as long as he did. He wasn’t financially motivated to make it that long, it’s just he honestly thought everything in the story was interesting and everybody would want to see all of it. I think he’s too attached is the problem.
Also I think there’s something interesting in the serialization of movies. Sometimes is can be frustrating and there are examples you use that I can kinda get behind. But there was a time when going to the movies was like watching TV episodes with lots of cliffhangers and crass “find out next time” during the serials era. Obviously that’s what influenced Star Wars and Star Wars is considered the progenitor of the modern blockbuster. I don’t always see following the serial template as a bad thing.
But it can be frustrating sometimes, I’ll grant you.
I doubt three movies was really Jackson’s idea, to be honest. He’s… expansive, but even so.
They’ve never revealed where the original split in the story was supposed to happen but in the commentary on the blu-ray Jackson says when it was two movies the scene where they escape on the eagles was “two thirds of the way into the first movie”. So I guess that means that it would’ve ended about 1/3 of the way through where “Desolation of Smaug” is now? So after the spider scene maybe? I obviously haven’t seen it yet so I don’t know. Still, I think that would’ve made the two movies pretty packed (not necessarily a bad thing). He would’ve just had to make some hard decisions about cutting plot lines entirely.
Was it the Studio’s decision to cram in a lot of non-Hobbit stuff into the Hobbit movies? Whoever decided that is probably to blame for the trilogy status of the movie.
Plot lines to cut:
– Azog
– Radagast
– Galadriel
– Goblin King’s chin testicles
Voila!
I mean, come on, Rankin-Bass did the whole book in 77 minutes and the only major things they cut were Beorn and the Arkenstone. It’s not a big book!
I enjoy Azog. As much as people like to bitch about how slow the first Hobbit is, imagine how much slower it would seem without an overarching villain pursuing them.
king kong was absolutely atrocious. ive seen worse movies, i just cant remember when. that movie could have been cut into 75 minutes. Its an ego thing, the guy has too big of an ego, and is too fat to make a normal length movie. 9 hours out of a 300 page book is absolutely ridicules. He literally spent about 2 minutes per page and added a sub plot that would make those who read the books cringe.
@irishda HUGE SPOILERS, maybe
I think the ultimate point of Azog will be to give a consistent villain to lead the Orc army in the Battle of Five Armies rather than have them just sorta show up. He’ll probably be the one that kills Thorin and maybe he’ll take out Fili and Kili. I think that’s the idea of fleshing out the elves more, too. Instead of random elves you would have Legolas and Tauriel in the fight to give it extra weight. Plus if they’re building a relationship between Tauriel and Kili then that could make that scene resonate more.
@Fedora I agree with you. I think Jackson is a huge nerd and he wants to give fans the ultimate experience to stories that he absolutely loves. Somebody gave him the money to make those films. King Kong was a movie that he’s been nerdy about since he was a kid, and it was his dream to remake it. I have an ocean cruise liner’s worth of nerd friends and all of them are dying to see the next two, even though they don’t follow the books exactly.
Pretty sure I heard that Back to the Future was never supposed to be a trilogy. I remember reading somewhere that the “Wild West” setting was supposed to be the 3rd ACT of the 2nd film. However, the producers felt it would’ve been too long a movie, and of course would cost too much. So they said “Stretch the plot out into 2 films, but shoot them simultaneously (to save money) and release the films 6 months apart).
I’m almost positive they did the exact same thing for The Matrix sequels. Think about it, both part 2’s have a very “rushed” feel where everything that happens (especially towards the end) feels like it was tacked on, then both part 3’s almost work as stand-alone stories and have almost no connection to part 2, even though both part 2’s end on cliffhangers.
I’m not 100% but I do remember reading about them filming Back To The Future II and III at the same time to save $$. And I know for sure that, after the success of The Matrix, it was decided that there would definitely be a Part II and a Part III.
Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale were WAY ahead of everybody back then. Back then audiences hated that Part II was a cliffhanger. Now it’s expected. Audiences applauded at the cliffhanger of Catching Fire at my screening.
Shame, since Back To The Future is easily one of the best trilogies in hindsight. Of course the first was a classic, but the sequels were both enjoyable in their own ways. Love the 3rd, which I guess some people have a problem with due to the classical western pacing, tropes and such. But I loved it.
do the Matt Damon Bourne movies count as a trilogy? those were ok flicks and can be watched separately.
Considering Damon’s career is flatlining, I’m waiting for the fourth one (or fifth if you include “Legacy”).
His blockbuster career might be flatlining, but that guy is a great actor and he picks great films to be in. We just rented Promised Land and it was great.
Trilogies work when the movies are stand alone stories forming a bigger arc.
Star Wars 1: Fall of the Empire, return of the Jedi.
Star Wars 1: Fall of the Jedi, Rise of the Empire.
Dark Knight: The extent to which Batman will go to save Gotham
Heck even with the middle LotR movie literally accomplishing nothing in the main plot it still had an in-movie Beginning, Middle and End.
The damn Hobbit movie had absolutely nothing going on and felt like half of a movie and was three hours long.
I’m waiting for that two or three hour cut of this bloated Hobbit trilogy. If the producers were smart, they would have an editing contest to come up with the best single movie version, and release it in theaters. I would pay to see that.
Can more people please not pay to see this bullshit?
They won’t split one book into 3 movies if people don’t keep rewarding it with money.
I am one of the Tolkien fans that was off put by the expansion of the Hobbit into three films and the reviews of the long time spent at Bilbo’s house made me avoid it in the theater. When I finally saw it, it was wonderful. As a fan of the book, Jackson’s timing and imagery are astounding. I think all critics who are negative should spend some extra time in the source material.
That being said, I think it is not a problem with trilogies, it is a problem with sequels. Eventually the vision of the original team of writers and the director are swallowed up by the suits in charge of the movie studio. As it is with all of Hollywood, it has to do with those in control of the money purse. In a mad dash to grab coin they lost their souls and lost their heart, therefore they are not good judges of art and literature.
+1.
I’m a huge Tolkien fan and was skeptical at first but took my little brother to go see the Hobbit in theaters. I didn’t mind the movie at all, yes maybe the time of length inside Bilbo’s house was a bit long but the movie itself was good.
The first Hobbit is a movie with distinct merits, but it’s also one with pretty gaping flaws to go with them.
Can I please change the subject to: If you’re gonna make a 3 or more hour long movie, please put a fucking intermission break in the middle?
I have more of a problem with remakes/reboots and endless sequels than trilogies. At least in a trilogy you know that shit is going to come to an end.
“a story they adequately told in 2002.”
No.
It’s damn near impossible to recall a trilogy of which all three movies are great. Toy Story? In the cases where a trilogy would have been enough, greed churned out another movie or three. Breaking up The Hobbit into a trilogy was a blatant money grab. I have no intention to see these in theaters.
Indy, Star Wars, Dark Knight, maybe Alien if you’re a David Fincher apologist (I’m not.)
Back to the Future is a pretty solid trilogy. Harold and Kumar as well.
Darkman.
“a story they adequately told in 2002.”
YES.
The Spider-Man reboot is everything wrong with this model. There’s absolutely nothing it does that wasn’t already done. It’s completely pointless. It’s sole purpose was to make money as lazily as possible.
Say what you will about where the two movies go, but the actual origin was ruined in the remake when Uncle Ben died by being a moron instead of a victim of circumstance and they turned Spidey from a guilt-driven character into a revenge-driven one. He’s “your friendly neighborhood Spider-man” not freakin’ Batman.
Didn’t help that they forgot to Spidey an arc to boot. So he’s the same a-hole he was at the beginning – completely missing the whole point of rebooting the damn thing in the first place.
And now their spending all their time playing catch up to Marvel, jamming the movie full of villains and characters, because the reboot told us nothing we needed to know. All that foundation laying is regurgitated again in the damn trailer to the new one, meaning it was pretty much a waste of time the already.
And I’m sure the 2nd is mostly just a set up for Part 3. Which will be a set up for Part 4. Then they’ll reboot it in 2022.
Actually, “Spider-Man 4” will apparently have nothing to do with Spider-Man, except tangentially; Sony is making a villain fight movie because they want another “Avengers.”
Actually, it’s the other way around. Disney will give Depp anything he wants to keep making those movies. “Guaranteed $600 million worldwide gross” is a phrase Disney executives are forcibly conditioned to find pleasurable.
Oceans 11-13. Coolest trilogy ever?
I thought The Matrix was a great movie that was ruined by its sequels.
How about Night of/Dawn/Day of the Dead? And then George just kept on going and going and going….
An entire post and no-one brought up a trilogy of porn movies that work as stand alone – stay classy UPROXX !