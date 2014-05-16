How Danny Trejo Went From Character Actor To Grindhouse Action Star: A Career Timeline

How Trejo broke into film is actually pretty remarkable. His youth was filled with drug addiction and a string of robberies that led to a stint in prison. It was only while working as a drug counselor after his release, and visiting a friend on a movie set that he stumbled into show business.
“This guy asked me if I wanted to be in a movie, and I said, “What do I gotta do?” And he said, “Do you want to be an extra?” And I said, “An extra what?” And he said, “Can you act like a convict?” I thought it was the funniest thing I had ever heard. I’d been in every penitentiary in the state. I looked at him and I said, “Well, I’ll give it a shot.”
That film was 1985’s Runaway Train and since then he’s racked up an additional 281 acting credits, far more than Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, or Jack Nicholson. Danny Trejo turns 70 today, and to celebrate I was going to get a replica senorita chest tattoo, but I’m not much for pain. So instead, here’s Danny Trejo’s timeline from B-film character actor to Robert Rodriguez’s go-to badass, Machete.
1. Runaway Train, Boxer — 1985
2. Death Wish 4: The Crackdown, Art Sanella — 1987
3. Bulletproof, Sharky — 1988
4. Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects, Inmate — 1989
5. Maniac Cop 2, Prisoner — 1990
6. W.B. Blue And The Bean, Mean — 1990
7. Baywatch, Chulo and Carlos — 1991-1992
“Masquerade” and “Point of Attack”
8. Against The Wall, Luis — 1994
9. Desperado, Navajas — 1995
10. Heat, Trejo — 1995
11. From Dusk Till Dawn, Razor Charlie — 1996
12. Nash Bridges, Sid Benedict — 1996
“Internal Affairs”
13. Anaconda, Poacher — 1997
14. Con Air, Johnny 23 — 1997
15. Dilemma, Rudy Salazar — 1997
He’s completely awesome. I loved watching him read bedtime stories to children- so funny. I can’t believe he’s 70!
Does Danny command a high salary these days? I cannot understand why he hasn’t been in a single Expendables movie yet.
How the hell is he 70? He doesn’t look like a damn 70 year old. Jesus, maybe doing a shit ton of drugs and getting incarcerated a lot is *good* for you? We’ve been lied to.
Now I want to know who has died more: Danny Trejo or Sean Bean. Can we get a movie with the two of them in it? That would be epic death all around.
Don’t forget Tom Sizemore. Not sure I’ve ever seen a movie he lived through.
@ChubbyFunster I’m not sure this is entirely accurate, but I did find this: [imgur.com]
I did the math on the top 4 in the list and as a percentage of their IDMb credited acting roles it goes Lugosi, Bean, Hurt, Price.
What about Badass?
Where is Blood In, Blood Out: Bound By Honor?????