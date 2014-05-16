How Danny Trejo Went From Character Actor To Grindhouse Action Star: A Career Timeline

#Danny Trejo #Fascinating Facts
05.16.14 4 years ago 9 Comments
Danny Trejo might work more than any actor in Hollywood. Granted, a lot of that work is in ridiculously bad movies that can only be found in the darkest depths of Netflix, but hey, it’s work.

How Trejo broke into film is actually pretty remarkable. His youth was filled with drug addiction and a string of robberies that led to a stint in prison. It was only while working as a drug counselor after his release, and visiting a friend on a movie set that he stumbled into show business.

“This guy asked me if I wanted to be in a movie, and I said, “What do I gotta do?” And he said, “Do you want to be an extra?” And I said, “An extra what?” And he said, “Can you act like a convict?” I thought it was the funniest thing I had ever heard. I’d been in every penitentiary in the state. I looked at him and I said, “Well, I’ll give it a shot.”

That film was 1985’s Runaway Train and since then he’s racked up an additional 281 acting credits, far more than Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, or Jack Nicholson. Danny Trejo turns 70 today, and to celebrate I was going to get a replica senorita chest tattoo, but I’m not much for pain. So instead, here’s Danny Trejo’s timeline from B-film character actor to Robert Rodriguez’s go-to badass, Machete.

1. Runaway Train, Boxer — 1985

2. Death Wish 4: The Crackdown, Art Sanella — 1987

3. Bulletproof, Sharky — 1988

bulletproof

4. Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects, Inmate — 1989

5. Maniac Cop 2, Prisoner — 1990

6. W.B. Blue And The Bean, Mean — 1990

bail-out

7. Baywatch, Chulo and Carlos — 1991-1992
“Masquerade” and “Point of Attack”

8. Against The Wall, Luis — 1994

9. Desperado, Navajas — 1995

10. Heat, Trejo — 1995

11. From Dusk Till Dawn, Razor Charlie — 1996

12. Nash Bridges, Sid Benedict — 1996
“Internal Affairs”

13. Anaconda, Poacher — 1997

14. Con Air, Johnny 23 — 1997

15. Dilemma, Rudy Salazar — 1997

Around The Web

TOPICS#Danny Trejo#Fascinating Facts
TAGSbirthdaysCAREER TIMELINEDanny TrejoFascinating FactsMachete

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP