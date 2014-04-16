How Does This Even Happen: Missing Toddler Found Stuck In Claw Game Machine

News & Culture Writer
04.16.14 10 Comments

A missing toddler in Lincoln Nebraska turned up stuck in a claw machine on Monday evening in Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards, after escaping from his home when the boy’s mother was using the bathroom. While his mother had called 911 and police began searching the immediate area, a crowd of twenty-five or so people had grouped around to witness the spectacle before law enforcement was able to put two and two together.

One of the employees of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards thinks that the hero boy was somehow able to crawl up into the prize door, but if memory serves from when I was a kid and I’d try to break into those things, there’s usually some kind of trick door that prevents anything getting in to the machine. So it’s as good as a mystery to me.

I’m really not sure if this is the smartest or dumbest kid ever. Seriously, there’s pretty much only two ways this is gonna go: Either this kid grows up to work at NASA or he dies before age 30 by accidentally shooting himself in the face. I just don’t foresee any other options here.

Around The Web

TAGSclaw machinemysteriesPARTY TODDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP