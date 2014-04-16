How Does This Even Happen: Missing Toddler Found Stuck In Claw Game Machine

A missing toddler in Lincoln Nebraska turned up stuck in a claw machine on Monday evening in Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards, after escaping from his home when the boy’s mother was using the bathroom. While his mother had called 911 and police began searching the immediate area, a crowd of twenty-five or so people had grouped around to witness the spectacle before law enforcement was able to put two and two together.

One of the employees of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards thinks that the hero boy was somehow able to crawl up into the prize door, but if memory serves from when I was a kid and I’d try to break into those things, there’s usually some kind of trick door that prevents anything getting in to the machine. So it’s as good as a mystery to me.

I’m really not sure if this is the smartest or dumbest kid ever. Seriously, there’s pretty much only two ways this is gonna go: Either this kid grows up to work at NASA or he dies before age 30 by accidentally shooting himself in the face. I just don’t foresee any other options here.