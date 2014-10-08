Here’s How Much Monetary Damage Calvin From ‘Calvin and Hobbes’ Caused

Matt J. Michel, editor of humorous scholarly journal Proceedings of the Natural Institute of Science, has pored through every Calvin And Hobbes comic from 1985 to 1995 and estimated how much monetary damage Calvin caused. Well, that’s one way to kill time while waiting for life to shower you with meaning and happiness.
The totally crucial research finds that Calvin caused approximately $15,955.50 worth of damage during the course of Bill Watterson’s comic. Not including Watterson’s two sabbaticals in the comic’s run, this works out to $1,850.55 per year. The figure ranges from the little items (a $2 jar) to the very expensive (flooding parts of the house on five different occasions, at a cost of up to $4,798.83 per event according to Homewyse).
Here’s a helpful graph Michel made, and we’ll comment on the methodology afterward. Let’s go exploring:
Most of the damage occurred early in the comics, when Watterson had to establish Calvin’s mischievousness. Michel didn’t include damage that was alluded to but unexplained (“the salamander incident” followed by “the noodle incident”). For most items, he looked up the current cost on Amazon, with the exception of a sweater owned by Calvin’s mom, which was assumed to be more J. Crew’s speed. For property damage, Michel used estimates from Homewyse and Fixr based on the zip code for Watterson’s residence in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Wow, that’s detailed. A day can really slip by when you’re deliberately avoiding what you’re supposed to do.
Michel also found a pattern to Calvin’s destructiveness based around summer and winter breaks, which you can read more about at PNIS. Pronounce that website out loud a bunch of times. (Please? It’ll be funny.)
To put this in perspective, the USDA estimates it costs around $226,800 to $264,600 to raise a child to age 17, not including all the stuff of yours they smash like the little cokemonkeys they are. For a kid Calvin’s age (6), that $1,850.55 per year would be a parent’s fourth highest expense after housing, food, and transportation. At least there’s only one of him, right?
Damn totally ruined my noodle incident joke.
It’s so nice to see Calvin not pissing on things.
He never did, it’s idiots out there capitalizing on Calvin’s fame, nothing to do with the actual comic. Just extremely boorish dolts that think they’re being cute.
Agreed. I imagine there is a significant overlap of people who have the pissing decal and also have Truck Nuts.
Walking around at night with bolt cutters clipping truck nuts has been way more rewarding to me than my previous hobby of removing calvin stickers with a razor blade and goo gone.
Time spent on C+H is NEVER wasted.
With inflation, this doesn’t seem like as damage as I remember.
I gather this is only ACTUAL damage he caused The fantasy damage (e.g., wrecked spaceships) would be incalculable. And I’m with rob18e: I would’ve thought the figure would be higher even adjusted for the fantasy aspect
To give yourself a nice smushy feeling in your heart, watch Dear Mr. Watterson on Netflix.
Just a friendly warning, though – you might get a lot of dust in your eyes…
LOVED THEM AND MISS BILL WATTERSON’S COMIC GENIUS!!!
Pnis Go Hard1
But he introduced the world to the technology behind the transmogrifier and the duplicator, not to mention the countless heroic deeds of Spaceman Spiff and Stupendous Man. The economic impact of those contributions surely outweighs some minor damage to home and car.