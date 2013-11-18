How To Get A PS4 For Christmas Without A Preorder

So, the PS4 launch can safely be classified as “successful”; it sold over a million units within twenty four hours of its Friday release. But that also means it’s in demand, and through the holiday season, a hot toy can be hard to get. If you want to give someone a PS4 for Christmas, here’s how to do it.
Build A Relationship With Retail Staff
Even if you’ve never worked retail, it’s not a big secret that working in the mall during the holidays is a miserable experience. And it’s one that’s often made a lot worse by the customers. Retail staff basically will spend between now and Christmas Eve dealing with people who are steadily becoming more obnoxious, rude, and pushy.
Being the exact opposite of that, as a result, will help you stand out. Even if they can’t help you, it never hurts to be the person who thanked them for trying.
Remember That There Are Dozens Of Places To Buy One
Pretty much every major toy store and electronics chain will be stocking and selling PS4s between now and Christmas Eve, so, if you’re at the mall, just hit every possible place you can think of that fits that description. You might be surprised by what turns up.
Look Into Bundles
It pays to be wary of “bundles”; there are some stores that will throw in a few cables you don’t need and a game and charge a premium for it. But if price is no object, or you’re willing to go over, ask about bundles. Especially in places where the staff get a commission, that’s more likely to get results.
Get On Waiting Lists
Most places will have waiting lists for popular items, and few of them are a commitment. Just get on each and every one, and keep an eye on your phone.
Monitor Amazon
Amazon is apparently shipping PS4 units as fast as they’re coming in, but again, it can’t hurt to be on the waiting list. Sign up, and keep an eye on your email.
Avoid Auction Sites
Finally, a caveat: eBay is a place to find many wonderful things. A hot Christmas gift? Not one of them. Provided you’re not getting ripped off by being sent a fake console, you’re probably getting ripped off as somebody bids up the prices. Spend time, not five times the system price.
Any tips, console shoppers? Let us know in the comments.
Just add email alerts at nowinstock.net. Over the last month I’ve had the chance to purchase both the PS4 and XboxOne many times after being alerted of their availability. But since neither system has anything worth playing right now, it’s easy to wait.
I’ve had problems with that site in the past, but you’re right, it’s still pretty useful.
Look at places you don’t necessarily think of as selling games. Like, did you know Staples sells games? Most drug store chains? There’s a good chance they’ll have one just sitting unnoticed on the shelf.
Unfortunately, having to tell people to be nice to retail staff is necessary. I did that for years, and it’s just miserable this time of year. But I will agree that I tried harder for nicer people than I did the rude ones. Rude customers just got a “no” regardless of how threatening or unpleasant they got, whereas polite ones get a “no, but…” with whatever advice I could give them, from shipping schedules to other stores that still had stock. Politeness pays.
Or you could go to Best Buy right now,
I can’t say nationwide obviously but my neighborhood Best Buy had full shelves of PS4s waiting to be bought last night.
It is farely regional. In the south my friend said that Walmart was sold out but that Gamestops in Mississippi still had them
Step 1: Live in a town with a population of less than 20,000.
Step 2: If one doesn’t live in a town with a population of less than 20,000, drive to the nearest one.
Step 3: Go to the local Best Buy, Wal-mart, Target, or GameStop.
Step 4: Purchase readily available PS4
Step 5: ??????
Step 6: Profit
Check small locally owned games shops too, not the big chain guys. There was a local place by me that was still taking PS4 preorders in mid-September. I was able to preorder it and walk in first thing in the morning to pick it up. Whole transaction took a maximum of 5 minutes tops. No lines, no fuss.
Another note on the small stores, they won’t be getting palates of consoles, probably more like 3-5 of them, but generally if they’re small enough that very few people will have gone there to pre-order or buy them.
Good point.
also: Small business’s won’t ask you five minutes of questions after you purchase your console.
When i bought mine from best buy
“Are you all set with PSN?”
“yes”
“would you like to extend the warranty”
“no”
“Do need any extra cables or accessories”
“No”
“Do you have a rewards card”
“it’s midnight lets just say I don’t”
“okay, please fill out this online survey when you get home”
“can’t wait thanks”
@Roy; That is a fact. Not only that, I love the small places because of the selection they have. If you want to pick up a Sega master System, Dreamcast or original Gameboy, they have it a they have a good selection of games for those systems. So it’s not just the big 3 systems and games for sale like the main places.
I’m getting do tired of having to answer all those questions that I’m probably going to move over to digital download for all my games now. I know I’m really late to the party on this, but I bought AC4 on PS4 through the PS Store and it was fantastic not having to leave the house and answer 50 questions for things I don’t want.