Here’s How To Make Your Own Doritos Mountain Dew With One Weird Trick

#Mountain Dew #DIY #Doritos #Food
Entertainment Editor
11.10.14 3 Comments

I wish I didn’t have to explain that the headline to this article is a joke utilizing clickbait language ironically and not actually clickbaiting you, but commenters who flip out about headlines are generally the dumbest creatures with opposable thumbs this side of a habitat for raccoons with debilitating head injuries, so here we are. Disclaimer over.

Moving on, late last night an amazing Vine was born into an unsuspecting and unworthy world, and I’m going to pin this #DIY #lifehack so hard all over my Pinterest you guys.

Yes, Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew AKA “Dewitos” is a real product being tested at colleges, and now the video above explains how to beat Pepsi and Frito-Lay at their own game and make the terrifying concoction with ONE WEIRD TRICK in our own homes. DOCTORS HATE this video.

Sidenote, I found this weird packaging for Japanese black pepper flavored Doritos while looking for a picture to use in this post:

So at least “Dewitos” still isn’t the strangest Doritos product.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mountain Dew#DIY#Doritos#Food
TAGSDEWITOSDIYDORITOSFOODINFORMATION YOU NEEDLOL WUTmountain dewrecipesvine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP