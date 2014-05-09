How Would The Military Actually Tackle Godzilla In Real Life?

The new Godzilla film a mere week away from being unleashed on moviegoers here in the States. With the impending return to gory and poor writers dropping monster puns like flies, it seems like the perfect time to find out what our military could do against a real encounter with a giant monster like Godzilla.
Air & Space Magazine reached out to Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan for a response and got one full of extreme confidence: we could take it. Have the never listened to the Blue Oyster Cult song? The folly of man is evident in such a boast. I mean just look at what was thrown at the monster the first time around. From Air & Space:
Americans first met Godzilla (or Gojira) in 1956, in a quasi-remake of the 1954 Japanese film with footage of actor Raymond Burr added to the original. When Godzilla emerged from Tokyo Bay, he was attacked by depth bombs, 50-caliber machine guns, 300,000 volts of electricity, Howitzer cannons, and bombs dropped from (possibly) F-86s. None of this had any effect (although, strangely, the chiming of a clock tower seemed to drive him berserk).
Since then, he’s been hit with giant robots, alien clones, and a whole bevy of strange mystical superheroes and monsters. But I guess some .50 cal rounds and bombs can handle him right? Good thing this is all fiction and I’m too busy wetting myself over Star Wars fan fiction to care at the moment.
(Via Air & Space Magazine / Gizmodo)
Your concern should be what mankind would do to itself should an event like this occur.
While I can’t speak for society, I for one don’t need an excuse to loot, destroy, and kill… though a giant fucking lizard marking the end of the world would sure help expediate those desires.
I’m right there with ya. I feel like looting every time I hear the Daily Double sound on Jeopardy. Like my on-switch, I turn into Lincoln Hawk and it’s go time.
Looting is a good way to get yourself shot by some angry Korean shop owners.
@Coked up Jesus – Every time you hear it? Your exaggeration is bit over the top ;)
@Vice4Life Missed this, but much praise to you.
This whole movies was completely ruined by the commercial where Godzilla choked of a f*cking FIAT.
They would all die! There are somethings that have superiority over us….Until some JAGER comes in to take him on.
Well that’s easy enough. You just fire a tatical nuke inside his mouth. And if this doesn’t work we can always show himThe Last Airbender. He will either gets so depressed that he leaves or so enraged that he will kill the entire world at once so it will be quick and painless
A regular missile should do the trick.
A bullet can take down a man.
A missile to Godzilla is to a bullet to man.
Did you write the ’98 Godzilla?
By God, why didn’t anybody think about that? Put this man in charge of everything!
Wait… they did? 10,000 missiles? Not a scratch?
Yeah, you’re fired.
Bullets kill by penetration. Missiles kill by exploding whatever they have in their warhead. No, they do not kill the same way and depending on how strong Godzilla’s hide is it would take more than a normal missile to cause internal injuries (which his healing factor would start working on immediately anyway).
A bunker buster would do just fine if Godzilla was real. Missiles are not just explosives, they are high velocity blunt instruments that nowadays penetrate armor before explosion.
Any organic would more than likely be taken down by their equivalent to a bullet.
@Romica Of course that won’t work in movies because then there would be no reason to build a giant robot suit or have some other giant monsters weaken the the main antagonist before we then use an unconventional method to take them down.
What type of missile? Cause a nuke would just strengthen him (he is a nuclear monster after all). And any other type (bunker buster included) may not pierce deep enough through his scales (they’re unnaturally tough, a point made in almost every Godzilla movie) that the explosion isn’t guaranteed to do anything.
RODS FROM GOD. Google that shit. We win.
The military would handle it the same way they handled Iraq. They’d mess it up.
[kissymistinterracial.blogspot.com]
Ricin in his stevia. Got any more brain busters?
Ground troops would be useless and can only be used for evacuation of panic stricken idiots that will try to steal tv’s that will benefit them when the country’s infrastructure is completely destroyed by a twenty story beast
Strictly navy, Air Force and the coast guard.
We have bunker busters designed to penetrate layers of reinforced concrete and then explode. We can’t penetrate reptile skin, especially the soft underbelly? Please, Godzilla wouldn’t stand a chance *raspberry*
We rape it.
A well aimed missile shot into Godzilla’s mouth. he’s already eating everything else, why would he then be like “oh, this food is coming towards me. Bad food!”
It would be much more interesting, and filled with plot twists, double crosses and suspense if the IDF ( Israeli Defense Forces ) and Israeli Mossad had to deal with Godzilla. Godzilla might have a little “accident” long before the need to use tanks and jets combined with some “compromising information” was leaked to the press about Godzilla. In my opinion, this much more intellectual monster film should be made. Do you think I could get it financed by the Israeli film industry?
According to the latest Neo-Nazi conspiracy theories, Hollywood is the Israeli film industry.
To North Korea they would lure him. Die of boredom it would.
The rocket motor propelled hypervelocity of the latest bunker buster missile moves along a little better than Mach 8 doesn’t require explosives. This speed is well beyond the physical response time of a such a slothful creature, too slow to even be aware of the threat approaching it. The kinetic energy alone will liquefy hardened steel. If the first missile impacting his nose didn’t make it, the second one would penetrate a completely headless creature!
I expect the best part of this picture is carried by a dimension of sci-fi horror – Hopefully, a very scary Godzilla.
@mikieinit I’m a little drunker than you are, buddy, but you go for it.