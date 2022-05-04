Howard Stern absolutely unloaded on Hollywood for not reacting to Will Smith with the same treatment as Dave Chappelle’s attacker. While responding to the Chappelle incident during the Wednesday morning episode of his show, Stern couldn’t get over how Smith was just allowed to continue on with the Oscars like nothing happened after he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.

“This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle. — As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad.” “They f*cking beat the sh*t out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith,” Stern said.

There’s a world of difference between an A-list celebrity like Smith and some random person off the street, but Stern doesn’t see it that way. The longtime radio host blasted the Academy and all of the celebrities who let Smith get away with attacking Rock, which Stern feels has made people “nuttier and nuttier” and exposed comics to a world of trouble.

“The audience at the Oscars gave Will Smith a standing ovation after the attack, that’s the truth. It’s on film, it’s not fake news,” Stern said. “They didn’t break Will’s hands, they shook them and it’s wrong and they all should be ashamed of themselves.”

