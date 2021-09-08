Over the past few weeks, there’s been a growing trend of conservative radio hosts being hospitalized with the COVID-19 and recanting their anti-vaxxer views on their deathbeds. It’s a tragedy of their own making, and Howard Stern has zero sympathy for them. In fact, he thinks it’s hilarious.

While discussing the recent death of “Mr. Anti-Vax” Marc Bernier, Stern started cracking up at the thought of radio hosts catching COVID after spending months telling their listeners not to get the vaccine. Via Mediaite:

“It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated. They were they were on fire, these guys, it was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.’” Stern said, laughing several times.

Stern’s amusement quickly turned to anger as he unloaded anti-vaxxer conservatives for prolonging the pandemic. After bringing up how mandatory vaccines have been a thing for decades (“When I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine, you had to get a mumps vaccine, you had to get, it was a ton of them.) the shock jock blasted anyone who says not getting the COVID vaccine is a matter of freedom.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern said. “F*ck them, f*ck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

(Via Mediaite)