Howard Stern Thinks Bill Cosby Is The ‘Biggest Hypocrite In The World’ After Rape Allegations

Howard Stern has never had a problem speaking his mind on his SiriusXM radio show, so it shouldn’t be surprising that he’s calling Bill Cosby out on those recent rape allegations. Cosby’s been under fire after multiple women have accused the comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting them. He’s lost plenty of fans in the last week but not Howard Stern, because Howard Stern was never really a fan in the first place.
Stern opened his radio show by commenting on Dr. Huxtable’s sticky situation and talking about how completely un-funny he finds the beloved comedian:
I love that this guy … let’s say that this stuff is true … this guy’s the biggest hypocrite in the world. Every minute he’s giving a morality lesson to comedians and everyone else, and he’s “America’s father” and blah blah blah, horseshit horseshit horseshit. It’s not unlike when you see these preachers, who then get exposed. They’re against homosexuality, and you find out they’re blowing a dude in the bathroom. It’s just such hypocrisy.
Stern went on to reminisce watching Cosby do stand-up when he was younger:
First of all, I never find this guy funny anyway. I went to see him when I was young, and I remember sitting there going ‘What are they laughing at?’
And then, Stern gave us this gem — his take on an old Cosby “Spanish Fly” joke, which now seems completely creepy:
Bill Cosby has a routine that he did 100 years ago about ‘Spanish Fly.’ I don’t know that it’s real, but the legend went, if you gave it to a girl, she would become so horny that she would have to fuck anything that’s in the room, including disgusting me or you or anyone else. But, anyway, Bill Cosby — who’s been accused of drugging women, and then undressing them and having sex with them — listen early on … his fascination with ‘Spanish Fly,’ and you could see this is really something with him. On that level, it’s a weird fucking creepy bit.
Isn’t that just the same point Hannibal Buress was making in the routine which caused this whole thing to blow up?
But yeah, that Spanish Fly routine is pretty chilling.
Am I the only one familiar with the very similar story about Vince Champ?
He was a clean comedian who used to lecture other comics about working blue.
And he’s now serving 55-70 years for a string of rapes he committed while touring college towns.
From Patton Oswalt (During the Daniel Tosh rape joke story):
[www.pattonoswalt.com]
3. Rape Jokes
In 1992 I was in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition. Out of a field of 40 competitors, I think I came in 38. Maybe.
One of the comedians I competed against was named Vince Champ. Handsome, friendly, 100% clean material. He would gently – but not in a shrill or scolding way – chide some of the other comedians about their “blue” language, or “angry” subject material, or general, dark demeanor. But nice to hang out with. Polite.
Later that same year Vince won Star Search. $100,000 grand prize. A career launched. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
He’s now sitting in prison in Nebraska, serving a 55 to 70 year sentence for a string of rapes he committed at college campuses where he toured as a comedian. College bookers loved him because his material was squeaky-clean and non-controversial. I guess the Star Search producers agreed.
Vince is one example – there are others, believe me – where some of the friendliest, most harmless-seeming, and non-offensive comedians carry around some pretty horrific mental plumbing. The comedians I’ve known who joke about rape – and genocide, racism, serial killers, drug addiction and everything else in the Dark Subjects Suitcase – tend to be, internally and in action, anti-violence, anti-bigotry, and decidedly anti-rape. It’s their way – at least, it’s definitely my way – of dealing with the fact that all of this shittiness exists in the world. It’s one of the ways I try to reduce the power and horror those subjects hold for me. And since I’ve been a comedian longer than any of the people who blogged or wrote essays or argued about this, I was secure in thinking my point of view was right. That “rape culture” was an illusion, that the examples of comedians telling “rape jokes” in which the victim was the punchline were exceptions that proved the rule. I’ve never wanted to rape anyone. No one I know has ever expressed a desire to rape anyone. My viewpoint must be right. Right?
Curiously enough, Vince Champ was able to evade capture for many years since after committing his crimes, he was off to the next city/college, so he never was brought in for a line-up.
I really don’t want these allegations to be true.
But I think they probably are.
Yeah, that’s the worst part. I’m just hoping they’re not and it just breaks my heart.
Fuck this shit, I’m sure Paula Poundstone has a few gigs we can try to get cancelled.