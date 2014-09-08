Howard The Duck Is Returning To A World He Never Made

Howard the Duck is primarily known to comics nerds as a series of bizarre comedy books from the ’70s and primarily to everyone else for this GIF. But Marvel appears to be taking another run at the angry, unemployed, stogie-smoking mallard.
Over the weekend at Baltimore Comic-Con, the long-suffering Tom Brevoort got asked a whole bunch of questions, including when Howard might be coming back. His response, according to Bleeding Cool…
Brevoort said, “He wouldn’t be surprised”, since there was no interest previously and this would be a good time now. “Watch the skies”, he said.
Somehow, we doubt Howard is getting another ongoing, especially since Marvel seems to be putting a bullet in all its quirky books lately, but we suspect that at least something will be coming out of the hubbub surrounding Howard’s cameo. Despite, or because of, the awful ’80s movie, a lot of people have a soft spot for Gerber’s bizarre creation, and he has turned up now and again, most recently as a backup strip in the Original Sins mini. So, we’ll keep an eye on the sky, and probably get hit by Howard’s cab as a result.
I’d be cool with Howard the Duck coming back. But not that crummy GOTG version though. Looked like Roger Rabbit CGI.
Fuck you, the Howard The Duck movie wasn’t awful. Your dirty mother is awful.
I love it dearly, but objectively speaking, it’s terrible.
Stop talking. You’re dead to me
That’s more sensible. Marvel’s never known how to handle him, trying to get a full movie right would never work. And I mean look at Dredd, that largely bombed because the movie-going public remembered the terrible Stallone movie.
The original Howard the Duck movie was released in 1986? Is anyone still alive who remembers that?
(I mean, I remember the Eisenhower administration, but I’m a medical marvel)
I remember when Howard was released. I also remember at the time lamenting that there were no Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. Beware what you ask for.
Is the original still on WGN twice a day?
What people forget is that Tim Robbins was in Howard The Duck too! Tim Robbins!
I might or might not cherish that movie from my childhood.
And Jeffrey Jones! And the writers of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom! Man, Lucas threw a LOT of talent at that movie.
In the aforementioned GIF that Howard the Duck is primarily known for, why does Lea Thompson’s character sleep with packing quilts?
I must have rented the HTD VHS like 12 times from the video store down the street from my house.
Come to think of it, I probably kept them in business for like a month longer than they should have been, just off that movie and the Guyver anime.
I owned it on VHS as a kid.
I watched GOTG last week. Typically in Germany the people wait until the film completely ends and then leave. (Thus to prevent coming back to see it again). Anyway, these people got treated to Howard the Duck and were really clueless. They just wanted to see more dancing stick.