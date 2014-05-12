If Godzilla Could Talk, He’d Like Bryan Cranston As Much As We Do (VIDEO)

FOX’s Animation Domination High Definition (ADHD) are the rascals behind such disturbing fare as the “Scientifically Accurate” versions of Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, ThunderCats, Ducktales, and Spongebob Squarepants. Sometimes they take a break from animating nightmare fuel versions of our childhood cartoons and branch out into other pop culture territory. This time they took inspiration from Godzilla and posed the question, “What if Godzilla could talk?”

Turns out, mankind misunderstood Godzilla yet again. He’s not a monster after all, you guys. Perhaps it is we who are the monsters. And Bryan Cranston who is the danger.

Via Animation Domination High-Def