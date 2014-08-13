You should NEVER murder another human. Even if you don’t believe in unforgivable sins, and even if someone steals your parking spot even though you clearly had your directional on, it’s still a no-no. But if you HAVE to “take care of” someone, you should NEVER EVER ask Siri where to hide the body.
Pedro Bravo is a Florida man currently on trial for killing University of Florida student Christian Aguilar in 2012. How do prosecutors know he did the deed he’s been accused of?
Gainesville Police Department Detective Matt Goeckel said the Siri conversation between Bravo and his phone happened on Sept. 20, 2012. Goeckel also said Bravo’s flashlight was on nine times and used for over 48 minutes on that date as well. (Via)
Here’s a look at his phone from that night.
I’d be thrown into the nut house if the cops looked at my Siri history. “I’m worried about this Kurp fellow. How many times can one guy ask his phone where the nearest White Castle is?”
Doesn’t Siri know snitches get stitches?
Bravo, Pedro.
Even for Florida you still deserve a hardy bravo.
Ugh.
Hearty.
“Was wood-chipper scene from Fargo real? What about Weekend at Bernies? Could that happen?”
“Do pet stores sell piranhas? How long would it take 5 piranhas to eat a human body? Questions not related to each other.”
The suggestions from Siri on where to hide a body are not only the cherry on top, but the fudge syrup as well.
..”I found five pig farms near your location.”
Also, I wonder what sort’s of advertisements this guy was getting through Google? Should you worry if the smart advertising on your computer is always suggesting sales on shovels, garbage bags and lye?
Ugh things are sometimes called other things, BURN EVERYTHING DOWN.
Metal foundries? This Siri is full of surprises. Nice stealth Apple marketing.
