If You Murder Someone, Don’t Ask Siri Where To Hide The Body

You should NEVER murder another human. Even if you don’t believe in unforgivable sins, and even if someone steals your parking spot even though you clearly had your directional on, it’s still a no-no. But if you HAVE to “take care of” someone, you should NEVER EVER ask Siri where to hide the body.

Pedro Bravo is a Florida man currently on trial for killing University of Florida student Christian Aguilar in 2012. How do prosecutors know he did the deed he’s been accused of?

Gainesville Police Department Detective Matt Goeckel said the Siri conversation between Bravo and his phone happened on Sept. 20, 2012. Goeckel also said Bravo’s flashlight was on nine times and used for over 48 minutes on that date as well. (Via)

Here’s a look at his phone from that night.

I’d be thrown into the nut house if the cops looked at my Siri history. “I’m worried about this Kurp fellow. How many times can one guy ask his phone where the nearest White Castle is?”

Via Palm Beach Post