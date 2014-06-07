Iggy Azalea And Rita Ora Are Basically The Wayans Brothers In ‘White Chicks’

#Iggy Azalea
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.07.14 30 Comments

Is Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora as the Copeland brothers/Wilson sisters in White Chicks funny?

Yes.

Is it also an excuse to embed this clip of Terry Crews singing “A Thousand Miles”?

Also, yes. Not that I need one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iggy Azalea
TAGSIggy AzaleaRITA ORAWHITE CHICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP