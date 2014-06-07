Iggy Azalea And Rita Ora Are Basically The Wayans Brothers In ‘White Chicks’

Is Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora as the Copeland brothers/Wilson sisters in White Chicks funny?
Yes.
Is it also an excuse to embed this clip of Terry Crews singing “A Thousand Miles”?
Also, yes. Not that I need one.
Is Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora as the Copeland brothers/Wilson sisters in White Chicks funny?
Yes.
Is it also an excuse to embed this clip of Terry Crews singing “A Thousand Miles”?
Also, yes. Not that I need one.
ouch.
You beat me to it.
Bwahahahahahahahahahaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!
I concur
+1
+2
Sorry, who and who? All I know was “Wayans”.
Yeah, Iggy Azalea, never heard of her. Come back when you have a #1 song or the #1 and #2 song in the country or something.
I didn’t know who she was until last week and I still don’t know who Rita Ora is, so this isn’t that surprising.
Oh, she got 1 and 2? Like The Beatles? Sure her music is amazing!
*Goes to listen to both songs*
…
…
…
I’m too old for this shit, but I swear music died a long ago.
I really think people who say “who” on comments instead of actually using the internet need to be tied to a fence post in the desert and occasionally hit with raw fish.
…along with the people unable to identify a sense of humor…
Burn it with fire.
It’s funny but at the same time they can both get it, especially Rita.
So, Moschino then? Got it.
I know who the Wayans brothers are, but no idea about the other two guys…
Oh, I almost forgot, White Chicks had one scene that actually worked.
Am I the only one totally creeped out by their doll-like dead eyes? I would hope the first robot rapper would not look quite so obvious.
I feel like I have just seen the only part of White Chicks that I’ll ever need to.
Exactly…
Those girls look like a couple of, you know, transtesticles or whatever.
Iggy got a fat ass though.
…Now, back your regularly scheduled programming.
Once seen cannot be unseen
Yeah, Terry Crews was hilarious in that movie.
Twitter beat you guys to unraveling this.
Pretty sure the iron sheik was actually the first one to point this out. Best twitter account ever
Does singing that song with the little hand gestures make Terry Crews look gay?
No, the earrings do.
This site steals way too much stuff from reddit.
Seems legit.
what saddens me the most is that joan rivers is not alive to trash them :(