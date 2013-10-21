Infinity Ward Says ‘Call Of Duty’ Is A Casual Game

Call of Duty: Ghosts is not going to be a very innovative game. You will shoot dudes, probably brownish dudes, and this time you’ve got a dog that will either survive or whose death will bring about the Internet Apocalypse. And according to Infinity Ward, that’s because Call Of Duty players are casual gamers.
It’s a weird thing for Mark Rubin, an executive producer at Infinity Ward to say, and he’s going to get flamed for it. But the thing is, the guy’s got a point:
They aren’t hardcore gamers, or even gamers, but they play Call of Duty every night. And those guys are going to continue to play regardless of platform. So I think not only will we continue to engage with that existing player base, but we’ll take next gen and see how far we can go with it.
Rubin goes on to argue that this is why Infinity Ward and likely by extension Treyarch can’t shake things up, as much as they’d obviously like to. He likens it to football; you can’t aggressively change the rules of football every single year, just occasionally, like when the refs blow a call and you need to save face.
While it’ll probably enrage a certain subsection of the Call of Duty audience that actually plays something else, Rubin’s point is actually fairly intriguing, and it raises a few questions. If Call of Duty isn’t a “hardcore” game, in the sense that people who dig into video games and want more and different kinds of gameplay, that raises the question, first of all, of what is, and secondly, what this means for an industry that arguably still believes the Call of Duty audience is their ticket to Activision’s stock price.
Well, he ain’t wrong…
Yea, I actually agree with him.
Completely agree. Its not a hardcore game, but hardcore gamers play it; the 1080 trick shot no scope guys. How many youtube channels became massive cause of that shit?
I have a neighbor who is ex-military. He and a half-dozen buddies bought X-Boxes just to play Call of Duty together. They don’t buy or play any other games but they meet-up online 3-4 times per week and play for hours.
The guy saying this is a producer, he likes money. This probably isn’t just an off-the-cuff statment, I’m sure he has TONS of market research to back him up.
Okay, so when did “casual” go from meaning playing “Bejeweled” and “Farmville” to meaning… this? Obviously I’m a casual because I’m asking this question, but it just bothers me that ‘casual’ is used as an insult, and that the definition is becoming broader and broader as time goes on. As a ‘casual’, I still spend a lot of money (and a lot of time) on games every year, and it seems like the term is used solely to exclude others and dismiss any legitimacy someone might have to enter the gaming community or even a conversation about gaming.
So I guess what I’m asking (legitimately, not in a snarky or attitude-y sort of way) is what a “real” or “hardcore” gamer actually is… and why is it so important to identify that difference in the first place? Developers may want to ID it for the money, but is it just a prestige thing amongst gamers themselves?
It’s really a “No True Scotsman” situation. No matter what kind of gamer you are, you are a lesser gamer in the eyes of some other gamer.
That makes sense… but it’s maddening.
He just redefined casual in a way that would include COD. WoW players in bleeding edge raid guilds also devote significant time exclusively to WoW. Are they also casual gamers?
There is nothing casual about games where you need to Rank up to truly enjoy. sure you can pick it up whenever, if that defines casual. i guess any first person shooter would be considered casual right?
Totally agree. The people who fawn over this franchise are the ones who play nothing else. Just like the guys who buy consoles to only play Madden