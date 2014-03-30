A Crazy Man Discovered What Happens When You Combine Coke, Nutella, Mentos, And Condoms

If anything, the insane, bald Italian man who mixes Coca-Cola, Nutella, and Mentos in a condom makes TOO much sense. I mean, if you just so happen to have some Coca-Cola, Nutella, Mentos, and a condom lying around, why wouldn’t combine them all, to apparently try to set a world record?

New, incredible experiment with Coke and Mentos! But we’re gonna try something new today: the energy and vitality of Nutella! And as always, we’re gonna use a condom, but this time it’s gonna be mango-flavored. Let’s start. First thing: let’s take some Nutella and put it on the top of the bottle, creating some kind of Nutella cap that will be fundamental for the Nutella-Coke-Mentos reaction. Good, now we open our condom and we put Mentos in it. Not just one, two or three, but five Mentos, since we found out during previous experiments that 5 is the best quantity of Mentos in terms of maximum reaction. Now we’re going to seal everything with some tape. Perfect: Nutella, Mentos… now we’re gonna let the Mentos drop on top of the Nutella, and that’s enough for… and here’s the reaction! Incredible, guys! Coke and Mentos are reacting… it’s a world record! Look at it! It’s a world record! Look at it! IT’S A MIRACLE!!! WOOOOORLD REEEECOOOOOORD!!! COKE, MENTOS AND NUTELLA WORLD RECOOOORD!!! GOOOOO ITALYYYYYY!!!!!! NUTELLA, GUYS, IT’S THE PERFECT INGREDIENT!! YEEEEEESSSS!!!! (Via)

Or, in the words of Google Translate:

“Ehhh paper boys and potatoes.” This guy could exist in the Twin Peaks Red Room.

Via Reddit