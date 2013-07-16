Is Fox Trying To Turn ‘X-Men’ Into ‘The Avengers’?

While Bryan Singer has not been shy about tweeting set photos from X-Men: Days Of Future Past, we didn’t get any plot information until today, and it’s some pretty interesting stuff. And hidden in those plot details is some interesting hints that Fox might be trying to build its own Marvel Cinematic Universe.
First, consider this: In most of the Wolverine trailers, Jean Grey is in there, making it clear they’re spinning the movie directly from the events in X-Men: The Last Stand. Secondly, Fox spent the money to put the band back together for X-Men: Days Of Future Past; at this point, nobody in the original cast comes cheap.
Thirdly, Fox went out of their way to bury the hatchet with Bryan Singer. Keep in mind, Singer and Fox split on what was rumored to be spectacularly ugly circumstances, because Fox decided to jerk Singer’s chain over whether he was directing X-Men 3 after delivering a huge hit on time and on a limited budget, not once, but twice. True, Singer hasn’t lit the cinematic world on fire since then, but if he wanted to stay away, he could.
Finally, Fox has been actively working on an X-Force movie since March, and The Wolverine is on track to pull in $65 million next weekend according to box office prognosticators and is probably going to outgross the first Wolverine movie. Which means that out of six films in the total franchise, Fox has had six movies that have made them money and a strong backstory to work from.
Add to that the massive success of The Avengers and Iron Man 3 cleaning house in May to the tune of $1.2 billion worldwide, and yeah, Fox is thinking big. It has enough “franchises” here, between Wolverine, X-Force, X-Men, and First Class to essentially make a movie every year or two if they felt like it. And since they have the rights to basically every mutant in Marvel’s stable, they’ve got a lot they can keep putting out.
So don’t be surprised if there are a lot more mutants on the silver screen. Fox doesn’t have much else to roll out for your summer entertainment.
what i really want is a goddamned New Mutants movie, set in the 80s, directed by the guy who did Chronicle. a John Hughes mutant movie.
Josh Trank is currently working on the Fantastic Four… but I like your idea better, honestly.
I always thought that this is what marvel was planning all along.
okay, my brain is saying no more Will.i.am in any of these movies and I’m fine with this.
X-Men Fantastic 4 crossover?
Pryde of the X-Men provides the template…
Man, whatever brings back Gambit, be it by Taylor Kitsch or someone else.
if done correctly, Gambit would be one of the best Marvel movies EVER. a character just as cool as Wolverine if not more so.
I just wish he didn’t have a cajun accent.
If by “into the avengers” you mean “into a billion dollar franchise” it’s fair to answer yes.
I’d say give it a rest. The X-Men franchise is aging, poorly at that. It’s been more than a decade since an X-Men film has had both critical and commercial success, and trying to reboot the Fantastic Four franchise while tying it into this aging franchise (as is rumored) is a phenomenally stupid idea. Fox should table the X-Men, put their efforts into rebooting the Fantastic Four, and then reboot the X-Men before the license reverts back to Marvel.
I loved First Class. They should just stick with that timeline (Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is completely safe thanks to his cameo).
They also have the right to Daredevil and Fantastic Four IIRC. A team up movie could work.
I’m pretty sure Marvel got Daredevil back last year, but Fox is indeed keeping the FF.
Marvel got back the rights to Daredevil after FOX dragged their feet on the Joe Carnahan version of the movie. Marvel aslo picked up Ghost Rider (so the Nicholas Cage version is now a thing of the past) and the Punisher. Marvel has said it was definitely shelving Punisher and Ghost Rider to give them time to lose the stink of their last few movies before trying to integrate them into their movie-verse. Daredevil has been off anyone’s radar (Matt Murdock pun!) for some time, so he might be back sooner rather than later.
I’ve said it over and over, and I’m not going to stop…Daredevil and/or Punisher would be fantastic 1-hour dramas on AMC, FX, or HBO. In a perfect world, they’d each get a show and have the potential for crossovers.
I say they just go ahead and do a massive Onslaught movie/series and kill off everyone and start fresh. That would be fun/awesome.
House of M…
House of M would be a really cool movie.
House of M movie could be awesome.
Also, I’m not 100% on the legalities of the characters that Fox owns. I’ve read elsewhere that they own the rights to every mutant character in the Marvel universe.
So does this mean we could be getting a Namor movie?
I think Namor was retconned to be a mutant? He was starring in his own title decades before the X-Men existed, so I’d be surprised if he was part of that. That being said, I don’t know how great a Namor movie would be. I love the character, but he might work better as an antagonist to Black Panther or something. If they spend a lot of time world-building Atlantis, it could be pretty cool.
Now, if they introduce him as an antagonist and then have him shift into a heroic role, a movie centered on the Illuminati could be excellent.
Ahhh, X3, or that time when Fox said “Fuck you Marsden for trying to branch out, here’s your horrible off-screen in our horrible Ratner affair.”