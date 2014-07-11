It Turns Out That Barack Obama Is A Line Cutter — What Else Don’t We Know?

During a trip through Austin today, President Obama stopped at the famous Franklin Barbecue on East 11th Street, where patrons sometimes wait entire hours in line for their totally bananas BBQ. One thing patrons don’t ever do at Franklin Barbecue, however, is cut in line — a rule Obama crapped all over today. Between this and him reaching over sneeze guards all willy-nilly, what’s next? Using a coupon and then not tipping on the pre-coupon total? The nerve of this guy! It’s like he thinks he’s the president or something. Austin360 reports:

“I know this is a long line. I feel real bad, but – I’m gonna cut,” Obama said, according to a pool report from the Statesman’s Chuck Lindell. Aaron Franklin told the Statesman’s Ciara O’Rourke that nobody cuts the line at Franklin … except Obama. Obama entered the restaurant and shook hands with customers as he made small talk on his way to the register. When he arrived at the counter, Obama offered to pay for the order for the two people in front of him — Bruce Finstad of Houston and his daughter Faith of Austin. After they ordered three pounds of brisket, two pounds of ribs, and a half-pound each of turkey and sausage, Obama said, “How many folks are you guys feeding? Just kidding.”

Hell, if that’s all it takes to placate people is to buy them free BBQ, then maybe he should employ this strategy more often. People opposed to universal healthcare? Give ’em some free BBQ. Gay marriage? BBQ. Legalization of marijuana? Well now here’s the beauty of that — because you can get stoned and then you also have BBQ. Boom.

The owner @FranklinBbq says POTUS DID cut the line! He says he believes he’s the 1st to do so. #KEYETV #Austin pic.twitter.com/MOr736yynB — Deeda Payton (@DeedaPayton) July 10, 2014