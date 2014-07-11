It Turns Out That Barack Obama Is A Line Cutter — What Else Don’t We Know?

During a trip through Austin today, President Obama stopped at the famous Franklin Barbecue on East 11th Street, where patrons sometimes wait entire hours in line for their totally bananas BBQ. One thing patrons don’t ever do at Franklin Barbecue, however, is cut in line — a rule Obama crapped all over today. Between this and him reaching over sneeze guards all willy-nilly, what’s next? Using a coupon and then not tipping on the pre-coupon total? The nerve of this guy! It’s like he thinks he’s the president or something. Austin360 reports:
“I know this is a long line. I feel real bad, but – I’m gonna cut,” Obama said, according to a pool report from the Statesman’s Chuck Lindell. Aaron Franklin told the Statesman’s Ciara O’Rourke that nobody cuts the line at Franklin … except Obama.
Obama entered the restaurant and shook hands with customers as he made small talk on his way to the register.
When he arrived at the counter, Obama offered to pay for the order for the two people in front of him — Bruce Finstad of Houston and his daughter Faith of Austin. After they ordered three pounds of brisket, two pounds of ribs, and a half-pound each of turkey and sausage, Obama said, “How many folks are you guys feeding? Just kidding.”
Hell, if that’s all it takes to placate people is to buy them free BBQ, then maybe he should employ this strategy more often. People opposed to universal healthcare? Give ’em some free BBQ. Gay marriage? BBQ. Legalization of marijuana? Well now here’s the beauty of that — because you can get stoned and then you also have BBQ. Boom.
Wait…so you’re telling me (arguably) most powerful man in the world does things that we mere mortals can’t do?
COLOR ME SHOCKED!!!!!!
PS: Is this what it was like being a Republican during W’s years?
“I know better than to get between a Niggar and his pork! “
Classic episode!
IMPEACH HIM! BBQGHAZI!
Why be the fucking president if you can’t cut in line?
I really wish someone who’d been in that line had sarcastically uttered “Thanks Obama!”
It’s Texas, you can be sure someone in that line said much worse.
I thought Stacey was talking about an entirely different kind of line.
To be fair, if he stood in line for 2 hours, Fox News would have been on tomorrow complaining about how he could have solved all the country’s problem in that time instead of waiting for ribs and watermelon.
There were already people commenting on the local news sites’ facebook page that he should have gone to the border instead of going to Franklin. (never mind the fact the Pres was in Austin to speak hours later. And a border run would have been nearly impossible.)
Best thing he’s done as president. So tired of hearing foodies rave about waiting in line for 2 hours for a piece of goddamned briscuit.
*brisket.
Seriously. Who’s going to tell Obama to get to the back of the line?
As long as he called no backsies I’d be cool with it.
He only paid the check for the first two people in line? That fucker should have paid for at least 47% of the people in line, what a shit.
I don’t really care for President Obama but FFS the man’s gotta eat and he is busy. He is very aware that he shouldn’t be cutting and he was apologetic. He also seems to have a good sense of humor which goes a long way in my book.
I just watched Super for the first time last night and thought of this. “YOU DON’T BUTT IN LINE!”
lol to all the people actually pissed that he did this.