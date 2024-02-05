Saltburn star Jacob Elordi has made it clear that he was “really excited” about the show’s notorious bathwater scene. The scene, in which Barry Keoghan’s character “cleans up” (with his mouth) the bathwater [clears throat] of Elordi’s character, went viral for reasons obvious to the Internet. The scene even inspired a candle that is supposedly fashioned after Elordi’s… bathwater. Elordi has had fun with the phenomenon, even happily sniffing the candle on The Tonight Show.

That doesn’t mean that Elordi enjoys every reference or joke about the scene, and Australian radio producer Joshua Fox learned this the hard way after approaching Elordi in Sydney outside of a beer garden over the weekend. Fox, who works on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show, decided to record Elordi’s reaction to his joking inquiry about receiving some bathwater to gift to co-host Jackie Henderson for her birthday. Elordi wasn’t thrilled to be asked that question and asked Fox to stop filming, as Fox described on the radio show (here’s a recording) during its Monday morning episode.

Fox relayed how he had agreed to pause filming “because the joke didn’t land.” As he told co-hosts Henderson and Kyle Sandilands, the situation then took a turn when Elordi (allegedly) stepped “right in my face” and told him to delete the existing footage. As noted by Variety, Fox described his thoughts during that moment: “I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence.” Fox then alleged, “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

The New South Wales Police confirmed to Variety that the incident is under investigation:

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a statement from NSW Police reads. “Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

BBC Newsbeat further confirmed the statement from police about the incident. While further speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Fox had emphasized that he wasn’t looking to press charges against Elordi, but he did obviously retain the recording (and Kyle Sandilands stated that he’d viewed the footage), and the police investigation remains ongoing.

