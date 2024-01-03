Here’s How You Can Buy A ‘Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water’ Scented Candle

Over the holidays, a lot of people watched a very naughty movie, sometimes with their families. Saltburn, the latest from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, hit Amazon in time for Christmas, which means a lot of parents and maybe even young kids saw Barry Keoghan dance around his in his birthday suit. That’s not the most risqué thing his social climbing antihero does. So lusty is he for a strapping fellow Oxfordian (played by Jacob Elordi) that he tongues what’s left in a tub after he takes a bath. If that “Jacob Elordi bath water” sounds like something you’d at least like to smell, then you’re in luck.

A “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water” scented candle is being sold for $26 on Etsy. pic.twitter.com/F3Bo1uQqND — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2024

Per Pop Crave, an Etsy retailer is hawking a candle called “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water.” It comes in five different scents: Apple Harvest, Cinnamon Vanilla, Clean Cotton, Sea Salt + Orchid, and White Sage + Lavender. That means not every candle smells the same, even though they all aspire to smell like the taller recent cinematic portrayer of Elvis Presley.

Jokily scented candles are all the rage. In the last couple years Gwyneth Paltrow has been selling one called “This Smells Like My Vagina,” which was so potent that it once blew up inside a woman’s home. Surely one named after the next SNL host won’t be so combustible.

You can buy the Jacob Elordi Bath Water on Etsy. Saltburn now streams on Amazon Prime.