Warning: This post contains spoilers for the motion picture Saltburn.

Over the holidays, a lot of families enjoyed an awkward movie night. The stats for Saltburn, the dark comedy from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, which hit Amazon Prime before Christmas, were huge. How many people accidentally watched it with their parents and/or younger kids? It’s likely a lot. There’s a far amount of decadence contained within it, with two wild scenes in particular standing out. For one of its stars, it’s those scenes that partly made him want to make the movie in the first place.

Per Insider, Jacob Elordi spoke with Stream Wars about said scenes. Saltburn finds the actor’s character, Felix, a young, handsome, rakish reprobate, invites Barry Keoghan’s Oscar, a fellow Oxfordian and social climber, to his wealthy family’s estate for the summer. In one scene, Felix whacks it in the bath, after which Oscar, obsessed with him, licks what’s left of the semen-y remains out of the tub. It’s all but designed to get attention, and that worked on Elordi.

“I was just really excited when I read that scene, because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time,'” Elordi said. “So it’s just great that Emerald was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that.”

The other shocking scene happens after Felix has died under mysteriously circumstances. A distraught Oscar goes to his grave and, well, humps it. Elordi remembered watching the scene with a rapt audience.

“It was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen,” Elordi explained. “And I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really, really long time.”

There’s also a nude dance scene Keoghan does at the end, which has also nabbed considerable attention.

If you enjoyed the bathtub scene, you’re in luck: An Etsy dealer is already selling a candle entitled “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water.” Everyone else can watch Saltburn on Amazon Prime.

(Via Insider)