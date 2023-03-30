E tu, Jake Gyllenhaal?

After Hugh Grant’s cringeworthy encounter with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet had fans dying of second-hand embarrassment (and googling the meaning of the words “vanity fair”) another male celebrity is making a case for an etiquette refresh when it comes to PR events.

Former Bachelorette-star-turned-E!-News correspondent Ali Fedotowsky shared a red carpet horror story on the latest episode of host Roxy Manning’s “Women On Top” podcast. Fedotowsky worked as an on-air personality for the network from 2013 – 2015, conducting plenty of celebrity interviews during that time. Still, her worst experience happened during her first red-carpet job, involving Swiftie offender, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I’m going to Taylor Swift you right now,” Fedotowsky began, jokingly referring to the pair’s former relationship, which Swift has written many songs about. “Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet — my first red carpet for E! News — I’m like ‘I’m gonna kill it. I’m gonna be so good.’ I practiced. I rehearsed my questions. I was so ready to go.”

Unfortunately for Fedotowsky, she didn’t even get to ask a second question before Gyllenhaal blew her off.

“He walks up, I’m shaking in my heels — which, I’m horrible in heels — and I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight?” she continued. “He goes, ‘bye bye,’ and walked away from me.”

Fedotowsky said the interaction immediately had her in tears until she noticed Gyllenhaal gave the same cold-shoulder treatment to the reporter next to her. She also admitted that while working the red carpet was her least favorite job as a reporter, she did have some nicer celebrities make up for Gyllenhaal’s behavior. Apparently, both Tom Hanks and the Kardashian clan have better manners than the guy who doesn’t shower often enough.

(Via Page Six)