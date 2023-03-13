Hugh Grant is famously not a fan of hiding his feelings. He recently admitted to a tantrum (“a Christian Bale,” as he called it) on set during Dungeons & Dragons, and he might be the best Paddington villain in the land, but he was not as charming of a baddie on this year’s Oscars red carpet.

Ashley Graham tried, and she really tried, to pry an interesting answer out of Hugh on several subjects, as you can see in the below clip. He didn’t really “have hopes up” for anyone who was nominated for an award, and as far as fashion goes, “It’s just my suit” and “I can’t remember my tailor.” He also declined to discuss much about Glass Onion other than pointing out that he’s barely in the movie (due the nature of a cameo).

Did Hugh not wish to be at the Oscars at all, or was he simply not into this interview? Whatever the case, Ashley Grant is a trooper for adding, “It was nice to talk to you” at the end of this interview. His response: “Yeah.”

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi — April (@ReignOfApril) March 13, 2023

People really felt for Ashley after those awkward few moments. If she had wanted to fade into the red carpet, no one could have blamed her.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant “it was nice to talk to you” pic.twitter.com/EhENpbME3r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant is such a dick. The Oscar red carpet pre show. Why did he agree to be interviewed? Ass pic.twitter.com/N7vg1UTnRg — billyleemang (@billyleemang) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/8obxWDhoT3 — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) March 12, 2023

Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don't walk the carpet if you don't walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS. — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

You can follow our ongoing Oscars coverage here.