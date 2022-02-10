Ivanka Trump and Jared “The Slim Reaper” Kushner reportedly made between $172 million and $640 million during their four years in the White House, giving them plenty of disposable income to spend on a mansion… and another mansion… and a $40,000/month “glass pile.” That’s how Washingtonian describes the Four Seasons in Surfside, Florida, where Trump and Kushner have been staying / retreating from the public eye while their “Billionaire Bunker” is under construction. But many folks living in Surfside, which went to Joe Biden in the 2020 election (although the mayor is “Trumpy”), are not happy about their funeral-crashing neighbors.

“It was, ‘Oh, good, the town is getting recognition.’ Then it was, ‘Oh, no, the psychos are coming,'” town commissioner Eliana Salzhauer told Washingtonian. “What are they doing in our town?” Another resident shared two encounters with the former-president’s daughter and son-in-law, one time with Trump ignoring a sign that forbids dogs from being on the beach and another time involving jellyfish and questionable parenting.

Ivanka and Jared were out at the ocean’s edge with their five-year-old son, Theodore. He walked up to the neighbor (who asked to remain anonymous because she continues to live near the family) and talked about a fish he’d caught. The neighbor reminded Jared, in swim trunks, and Ivanka, in a “cute ruffled outfit,” to watch out for jellyfish. Ivanka indicated she wouldn’t be swimming, but Theodore hurried into the ocean. The neighbor was immediately concerned. “I’m thinking, Why is this boy in the water alone on a boogie board with this moderate rip current? I’m a mother, and I would never let my child alone in the water like that.” Sure enough, young Theodore began drifting from shore, prompting Jared to run in after him. “Slenderman moves quick,” the neighbor quips. Her encounters with Ivanka only reinforced a long-held impression: “She seems to be about… ‘I live in this little cocoon where the rules don’t apply to me’… in her own little world.”

Hopefully the town of Surfside has good plumbing.

