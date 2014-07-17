Jason Biggs Already Made A Bad Malaysian Airlines Joke And Had A Total Meltdown Over The Backlash It Caused

#Twitter
News & Culture Writer
07.17.14 63 Comments
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 20, 2014

Getty Image

Well, that was fast. It took Jason Biggs all of an hour to tweet something in poor taste about the tragic Malaysian Airlines crash that happened earlier today, get people all worked up about it and then freak out on them for getting (mostly deservedly) worked up — which seems to be his modus operandi in these type of situations — as evidenced here and here.

biggs-1 biggs-2 biggs-3 biggs-4 biggs-5 biggs-6 biggs-7 biggs-8

There are two fundamental problems with Jason Biggs’ so-called offensive tweets. One being that they’re just not funny or clever in the first place, which — if you’re dancing around sensitive subject matter — takes a finesse that Biggs clearly is just lacking. And even comedians who are actual legitimate comedians who excel at making light of tragic events, even those guys are still going to get people upset at them, because people are also really dumb. So knowing full well that you’re putting something out there that might offend people, maybe the knee jerk reaction shouldn’t be to lash out like a petulant teenager.

Or, you know, I guess I’ll just go back to “being a pussy” now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSJASON BIGGSMALAYSIAN AIRLINESTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP