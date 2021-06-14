Within days of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Jason Riddle provided NBC10 Boston with photos of himself not only standing in the building and participating in the MAGA riot, but also chugging a stolen bottle of wine. Thanks to bragging about his exploits on the evening news, Riddle was arrested by the FBI and local law enforcement in February. While this turn of events has led to most of the Capitol rioters sitting in jail cells and/or regretting their decision as their lives fall apart, Riddle is going another direction: Running for office.

“In the long run, if you’re running for office, any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” Riddle told NBC10 Boston on Sunday. However, there are just a few catches to Riddle’s plan. For starters, he set out with the intention of unseating Democrat Annie Kuster in the 2022 midterms, but Riddle was under the impression that she’s a state representative until NBC10 corrected him. She’s actually a U.S. congresswoman.

“Oh, well, I guess I have to run for that then,” Riddle said, but there’s another significant issue there. Via NBC10 Boston:

One problem, though, is that Riddle is prohibited from going to D.C. while those misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in the riots is pending. “Despite my ongoing legal problems, I’m supposed to live my life the way I want, and I want to do this, so why not?” Riddle said.

According to Riddle, he believes his participation in the riots will help his election chances with voters because “it tells them I show up.” He’s also confident that being a veteran and having a previously clean record will help him avoid charges for the Capitol riot. Good luck with all of that.

(Via NBC10 Boston)