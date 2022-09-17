New York City in 2022 is among the safest it’s ever been. Over the last 30 years, violent crime has plummeted, with murder, robbery, and burglary rates dropping dramatically. That said, compared to last year, most crime is up. Murder is still down, but NYPD figures show shocking rises in grand larceny, auto theft, and robbery. Rape is up 10% from 2021. This has happened under the watch of Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who rose to power in part promising to get tough on crime. His pro-cop stance, in a time when police are under extreme scrutiny, has alienated him from some Democratic voters. Now he’s pissed off Fox News, too.

During a segment on The Five, Jeanine Pirro — the shouty judge-turned-far right commentator — went to town on Adams over the rising statistics.

“We weren’t here ten years ago. Why weren’t we here 20 years ago? The reason we weren’t is because we were a nation of law and order and consequence,” Pirro stormed. She then deemed Adams a “failure,” continuing:

Yeah, the guy’s a former police captain. Everybody said, yeah, streets are good, but you’re a failure. You talk the talk. You don’t walk the walk. You don’t call out Hochul. You don’t call out the legislature and say, change the bail laws. They’re coming out. They’re killing us.

Pirro was then challenged by Geraldo Rivera, who’s no stranger to deviating from the party line. “I respect his attempts to reign in violent crime,” he told Pirro.

“What attempt, tell me?” Pirro replied. When Rivera said Adams has reached out to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Pirro interrupted him, saying, “He’s a pussy.”

As Rivera and other co-hosts chuckled, Pirro continued her war path. “When he came back to talk about that meeting,” she said. “This is what he said. He said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you about this.’ He didn’t want to talk to us about it because he didn’t do anything.”

When the Democratic mayor who’s hated by most Democrats has lost Judge Jeanine…

(Via Mediaite)