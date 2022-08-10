Perhaps, if anything, Cecily Strong underplays when she plays Judge Jeanine Pirro. The Fox News personality is known for her epic on-air meltdowns, where she seems to enter some fugue state as she works herself up into a discombobulating mess. Even a seasoned pro like Strong can’t touch the real deal. On Tuesday, Pirro had one of her best blow-ups yet.

Judge Jeanine had a few glasses at Happy Hour and is hopping mad! pic.twitter.com/Dy9u8rvYRr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2022

Since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Fox News has been pretty much 24/7 screaming fits. Everyone’s angry that the feds are formally investigating the potential criminal activity of former president Donald Trump. And even though exactly what authorities are searching for has yet to be revealed — it has something to do with the 15 boxes of classified material he lugged down to Florida after leaving the White House in disgrace — that hasn’t stopped commentator after commentator from blowing their gasket.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Five, it was Pirro’s turn. “You do NOT — You do NOT breaking into a house of a guy that you’ve been working with for nine months, that you have to admit has been cooperating with you, for presidential records? No!” she shouted into the camera, barely able to stay in her chair.

“You do not do that and have guys with AR-15s — and women, I might add — at the front of Mar-a-Lago, in a situation like this where the man’s about to announce for president, if he’s going to run for president!” she continued. She then speculated about representing Trump:

“But if I were the lawyer, the first thing I’d say is [she then pointed a stern finger at the camera], ‘As a citizen of the United States, I want to know from the Department of Justice why you’re doing this? I want to know from the FBI whether or not this is legitimate, because everything you’ve done regarding Donald Trump has been illegal, illegitimate, and amoral, and the country knows it. And you have destroyed our faith in the justice system!’”

One of Pirro’s co-hosts tried to get a word in edge-wise, but she had one last hurrah: “And it’s not Donald Trump’s fault! It’s their fault!”

Was it as funny as Jesse Watters, right after the news broke, grasping at straws like a sweaty octopus, reaching for any and all conspiracy theories to defend Trump? Was it as beautiful as Marco Rubio declaring that the FBI was punishing political opponents, only to have people remind him he was fine with them doing that with Hillary Clinton? It’s for each of us to decide for ourselves.