For approximately nine months beginning in June 2015, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump were both angling for the GOP presidential nomination — rendering Jeb one of Trump’s favorite punching bags. In addition to famously (and regularly) labeling him as “low-energy,” some of Trump’s choicest other comments about the former Florida governor included calling him “an embarrassment to his family,” “a stiff,” “not a guy who can be president,” “desperate,” “sad and pathetic,” “loser,” “liar,” and “a nervous wreck” (and that’s just for starters). But, as The Daily Beast reports, Jeb mustered up enough of that low energy to hit back at Trump, who attempted to sully the name and reputation of Jeb’s dad — former president George H.W. Bush — over the weekend.

At a Sunday rally in Arizona, Trump continued obsessing over the FBI’s recent reclamation of several highly classified documents that the 45th president removed from the White House and brought home with him to Florida. While he seems to be bouncing back and forth between claiming the documents were declassified (possibly just with his brain), accusing the FBI of planting said documents, and brushing it off as no big deal, the former president opted for Door No. 3 during Sunday’s event. Without any evidence to back up his claims, he began rattling off how several of his predecessors had done the exact same thing that he had — but stored the documents they took from the White House in far less secure areas.

When he got to George H.W. Bush, Trump claimed that he had taken “millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant. They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure.”

I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you? https://t.co/LT1jET2kor — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 10, 2022

The crowd sort of chuckled, but Trump didn’t seem to be kidding — and Jeb didn’t really know how to respond to the wild, and super-specific, accusation. So he did what most of us do after listening to Trump spin a yarn and admitted: “I am so confused.”

(Via The Daily Beast)