Not even a potential global catastrophe can stop Peter Doocy from doing his job. It’s just that his job involves annoying White House press secretary Jen Psaki (and sometimes President Biden himself). On Friday, the Fox News correspondent tried to diminish Biden’s work helping to rally world leaders against Vladimir Putin. For his efforts, Doocy was patiently educated on the basics of diplomacy.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki forced to explain to Fox News' Peter Doocy "how diplomacy works." "Well, Peter…"pic.twitter.com/CTL6RNp7WP — David Badash (@davidbadash) February 25, 2022

Doocy cited a New York Times report about how Biden repeatedly reached out to China to help with the Russia-Ukraine situation. They turned him down. Doocy then asked, “So what have you guys done throughout this slow moving Russia crisis that has worked?”

Psaki was visibly taken aback by the ignorance of his question, simply asking him, “In what capacity?”

Doocy was then forced to rattle off some of the things Biden and his administration have done to address the turmoil in Eastern Europe. “Well, the President talked to Putin,” Doocy said. “He talked to the G-7. He threatened sanctions. He put sanctions in place. Now he says the sanctions are going to take 30 days, or about a month. Do you guys think the people in Ukraine have about a month?”

And so Psaki schooled Doocy, once more. “Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works and how our approach from the United States has worked,” Psaki said:

“What the President has done is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine. What he has done is he has rallied the world, our European partners, even at cost to them in some capacities, to put in place significant sanctions, historic sanctions, that would have an enormous impact on the Russian financial sector. It is President Putin’s choice to go to war and invade Ukraine. That is what he has done. It is our choice and our responsibility and the role of the President in the United States to rally opposition and make sure they feel significant pain from that choice. That’s exactly what we have done.”

Meanwhile, others in the rightwing have been in disarray. While leaders, such as Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, have denounced Putin’s efforts, others, such as Tucker Carlson and even a certain former president, have praised him, even calling his deadly invasion “genius.”

(Via Raw Story)