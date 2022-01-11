Adult film legend Jenna Jameson is no stranger to vaccine skepticism, and in fact, she’s spread plenty of conspiracies on Twitter. However, Jameson does want everyone to know that her current physical state (which is not good) has nothing to do with vaccination, and she knows this because she did “did NOT get the jab or any jab.”

Jenna was hospitalized a few days ago, as her partner, Lior Bitton, revealed in a video posted to Jenna’s Instagram page. Bitton detailed how Jenna underwent CT, MRI and Spinal Tap tests before being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which has apparently (and very suddenly) taken away her ability to walk:

“[S]he came back home and she couldn’t carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

As noted above, Jameson followed up to let her fans know that the vaccine is not tied to her current condition, and she stressed, “This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an autoimmune condition, which leads one’s immune system to attack the nerves, and its cause is unknown, although the Mayo Clinic notes that “two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the six weeks preceding. These include respiratory or a gastrointestinal infection or Zika virus.” Following treatment, anywhere from 60-80% of afflicted patients can regain walking ability within six months, although weakness and numbness could persist.

You can watch Lior Bitton’s full video below: