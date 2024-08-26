Jenna Ortega has an Instagram account, but no Twitter. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress deleted it years ago after a “terrifying” experience where she was sent pornographic images of herself when she was a minor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ortega was asked for her thoughts on A.I. “I hate A.I. I mean, here’s the thing: A.I. could be used for incredible things. I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that,” she said. “Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

Ortega shared that the first DM she ever opened when she was 12 “was an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come. I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.’ I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after [Wednesday] had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it.” She added, “It made me feel uncomfortable… I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.’ So I dropped it.”

Ortega previously discussed the dangers of social media as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it’s such a comparing game. It almost influences bandwagon mentality,” she said. “It’s very manipulative.”

