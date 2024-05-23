The Juice is no longer loose, but Beetlejuice is about to set free. Michael Keaton returns to play the Ghost with the Most in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a legacy sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice. Winona Ryder is also back as Winona Ryder, and now she has a daughter, played by Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, who gets mixed up with Beetlejuice after saying his name three times.

Above, you can watch the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer, which includes many callbacks to the original film and first looks at Willem DaFoe and Monica Bellucci’s characters. There should be a new Addams Family movie with those two as Gomez and Morticia Addams (Ortega can play Wednesday).

It’s good to see Keaton and Ryder together again, but the most exciting thing about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the use of practical effects. “When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody’s across the way from you, this is just enormous fun,” Keaton told People. “The one thing that [Burton] and I decided early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which also stars Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Arthur Conti, opens in theaters on September 6.