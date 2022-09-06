Ahead of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up in 2021, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had taken a Hollywood breather because she believed “everybody had gotten sick of me.” Whether or not that’s true, it’s clear that Lawrence’s career went into heavy rotation during The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle years, along with the infamous Oscar fall seen ’round the world. She probably wanted some much-needed downtime, which is good for the soul. Jennifer got married to Cooke Mulroney, and they recently welcomed a son, and now, she’s talking to Vogue about the importance of political activism.

In the interview, Jennifer speaks about our post-Roe v. Wade society. She reveals how she nearly had an abortion in her 20s, but she had a miscarriage before the procedure could be carried out. The Don’t Look Up star also reveals how crushing it feels to joust with MAGA-agreeing relatives, which include her father. As anyone who’s looked the other way when an uncle goes bonkers on Facebook over a conspiracy theory knows, these are not easy waters to tread:

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different. I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f*ck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.

Jennifer also admitted that she sees a therapist, with whom she discusses “recurring nightmares” about far-right Fox News host (and reported Alex Jones text buddy) Tucker Carlson. That’s quite a revelation, and everyone needs to pour one out for therapists these days. Not only are they enduring this fraught world in which we live, but they’re helping to counsel everyone else who’s going through it. The full Vogue interview is well worth a read and includes Jennifer’s take on the gender pay gap, along with a discussion of how much she enjoys being a mom. Good on ya, JLaw.

(Via Vogue)