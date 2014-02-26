Drop Everything And Watch This AMAZING Lip Sync Battle Between Paul Rudd And Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is completely making me look foolish around the house. I thought his tenure at the head of The Tonight Show would be marred by the same things Conan got hit by, minus the snakebite love from Jay Leno. But the amount of sheer awesome in this lip sync showdown with Paul Rudd and the success of his first week on the air have made me a believer.
Rudd is the true star here, pulling out a pair of impeccable performances that blow Jimmy Fallon and The Roots away. I don’t want to spoil ANY of it, just watch the video.
I don’t normally like to tell you to drop everything you’re doing and watch a clip, but this time I mean it. It doesn’t get too much better.
(Via The Tonight Show)
I was hoping Shaq was going to show up in the middle of this, but he wasn’t needed.
Jimmy Fallon strikes me as someone who craves attention more than air. I like what he’s done so far, but the way he’s injected into everything has a hey-look-at-me vibe to it.
He’s overly exuberant but feels genuine to me. I think much of the cynicism expressed about him in regards to his behavior being fake is born out of how the rest of Hollywood works. I don’t think Fallon works like that which is why he wouldn’t have a career outside of TV host. I think he genuinely loves loving things. My one criticism of him is his interviews often times are awkward as hell and he gets flustered. It’s probably why he limits his interviews to around 4min before playing a game with the guest. Some hosts thrive on the awkward–Letterman, Colbert–but not Fallon.
Yes, that’s why he conceded this contest. That “look at me” attitude.
@Silent Mic My point is that he “competed” at all. He “competes” in everything. You act as if he bowed out of a legitimate contest.
@deweather Good points. I don’t dislike the guy, and I’ll take him over Letterman and Leno any day of the week.
Tracy Morgan said he and the other SNLers were bothered by the “laughing and all that dumb [bleep] he used to do – he wouldn’t mess with me because I didn’t [bleep]ing play that s – – t. That’s taking all the attention off of everybody else and putting it on you, like, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m the cute one.’ I told him not to do that s – – t in my sketches, so he never did.”
A performer who craves the spotlight?
*picks up telephone*
Hello? Get me the city desk! I’ve got a story for YOU!
It’s his fucking show with his name in the title. Expecting him to not be a part of every bit is asinine.
Oh cool the fuck out, dissident.
Oh don’t say dumb shit, Kubo.
I think I get you Kubo – my gripe is that he craves the attention but then doesn’t do anything with it. “Hey look at me!” and then symbolic fart noise.
@DNP Priapism. That may be the most accurate description of Fallon I’ve heard.
No Stephen Merchant = no care.
No Sam Rockwell =no care.
We are just naming actors we like, right?
No, Steven Merchant’s performance was the best ever done. Hands down. That tall drink of water can DANCE.
Merchant was good, but John Krasinski still holds the title.
[www.videobash.com]
Joseph Gordon Levitt wasn’t bad at all.
Worthy examples all.
Ah, I wasn’t aware of the other lip synching battles.
What other actor is as likeable as Paul Rudd? Guy seems like he doesn’t have a weakness.
Paul Rudd’s only weakness is a country sunrise. Gets him every time.
…
That’s Rudd talking.
Me? I just get lost in his eyes.
Even age can’t bring itself to do anything to Paul Rudd.
[ilanawexler.tumblr.com]
Had doubts click on the video; but “Don’t Stop Me Now” made it totally worth it.
If I was ever an MMA fighter I would want that to be my walk out song and have my nick name be Mr. Fahrenheit.
Two seasons ago, I had a fantasy football team named Mister Fahrenheit. I only lost one game in the regular season, then lost in the first round of the playoffs. It was very disappointing. Still, now I have one every year with that name.
Relevant.
[www.youtube.com]
Holy Crap, that is all types of awesome. Wish it did the whole song.
There’s some good acting & dancing by Rudd, but it’s still lip sync performance. People actually enjoy that? It’s such an underwhelming form of entertainment.
I bet you’re fun at parties.
Sometimes. It is okay to just have fun.
If the party involves dancing, booze, chit-chat and women, I probably am. Though maybe I shouldn’t be blabbering about lip syncing right now, since I’m feeling as sick as a dog which can turn me into a cantankerous old fart. Perhaps I’ll love the shit out of this clip tomorrow. Or perhaps lip syncing will still be lame. All I know is that I love Paul Rudd, & lamp.
i would prefer a lip syncing contest to karaoke at a party 1000/10 times
I just like it because they chose some great songs. Lip synching is meh and they put a lot of effort into it, so good for them, but I agree with some of the other commentators that Fallon leans HEAVILY on celebrities to help him entertain outside of the interviews. I kinda get that for the purpose of making a show be entertaining, but only if you cant’ be entertaining on your own.
Why isn’t anything Fallon does good enough for people? He is replacing maybe the worst late night host of all time, just be happy that he is out there. If you really don’t like him, Letterman, Kimmell, and Conan would love to have your ratings.
He is awkward, that’s part of his charm, he is having fun with it. He’s living his dream job and put’s in the effort to make hilarious bits with his guest stars. What more do you want from the guy? “It’s a look at me vibe!” IT’S HIS SHOW! IT LITERALLY SAYS HIS NAME IN THE TITLE! No fucking shit he is going to be involved in the sketches. I’ve literally never heard these complaints about any of the other late night hosts, it’s like people are looking for a reason not to like him.
l’ve never cared for him, going all the way back to his shittyness on SNL, but my hate officially started when he threw Questlove under the bus for the Bachman debacle. He’s a little bitch for apologizing. Then there was the Macy’s Day Parade…and the horror of what he helped the Roots.
…..The Roots become.
Hate will find a way. It doesn’t need reasons.
“Lorne Micheals has ruined NBC comedy.”
“30 Rock” was amazing.
