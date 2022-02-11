Donald Trump had a terrible habit of clogging up the White House toilets.

Jimmy Kimmel knows “that sounds like just a crude joke,” but it’s just the latest bizarre bit of behind-the-scenes intel being shared about Trump’s presidency. And Kimmel couldn’t wait to talk about it on Thursday night:

“You know how Trump had a habit of tearing up the… official White House documents? He ripped them into little pieces? Well, the papyrus has thickened… According to a book written by the highly esteemed Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the White House engineer—who’s kind of the plumber, I guess—would frequently be called in to unplug the president’s toilet because he had a habit of flushing papers down it. For real.”

It didn’t take long for Trump—who Kimmel has now dubbed “Mar-a-Cloggo”—to issue a statement denying the claims, in which said that “another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

Kimmel pointed out that the former president sat down with Haberman on more than one occasion, in person in Florida, to be interviewed for this “mostly fictitious book.” While Haberman has been questioned as to whether she’s sure that the plugged-up commode in question was indeed one being used by the 45th president, Kimmel is simultaneously amused and astounded that this is a conversation we’re even having at all.

“I want you to think about the fact that Donald Trump actually had to come out and, in writing, deny he clogged up the toilet at the White House,” Kimmel marveled. “This is a conversation you have with your 3-year-old!”

You can watch the full clip above.