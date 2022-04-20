On the list of things that most amuse Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump failing bigly is at or at least near the top of the list. Which explains why the late night host has been following the rollercoaster ride that is TRUTH Social, the former president’s very own social networking site, so closely. And why he was positively tickled to talk about TRUTH’s latest setback: spontaneously going offline for hours on end.

After discussing Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the 2020 election—despite it being 2022—Kimmel turned his attention to TRUTH Social, which he dubbed “Trump’s other hopeless endeavor” (though Trump’s own team swears they’re beating Twitter). Describing it as “to use one of [Trump’s] favorite phrases, a total disaster since its launch in February,” Kimmel went on to detail the website’s most recent hiccup:

“They had a massive outage yesterday; it was down all morning. All dozens of their users were affected by it. So the CEO of TRUTH Social is Devin Nunes, the former congressman. He attempted to put a spin on his incompetence. He posted this message once the site came back up: ‘As many of you know, our team has been working nonstop to ensure that TRUTH cannot be shut down by tech tyrants.’ Which means he probably forgot to pay the electric bill. Why would tyrants try to shut down a service that barely works? In order to shut something down, it has to be UP.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 6:25 mark.