Donald Trump’s Twitter rip-off, Truth Social, is disintegrating in real-time as top company execs quit, users complain about censorship, and sign-up rates plummet but CEO Devin Nunes is doing his best to dissassociate from reality by making some bold claims about how hugely successful the platform actually is.

The problem? It’s all lies, and Nunes hasn’t even done a good job of covering up the smell.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo (via The Daily Beast), Nunes was asked to comment on Elon Musk’s new stake in Twitter. The controversial billionaire has a controlling amount of shares in the company and was recently named to its board. Bartiromo gave Nunes’ social media site a bit too much credit when asking what he thought of the change in leadership at the rival tech firm. Yet Nunes threw everyone for a loop by claiming that though Musk will likely try to make changes, Truth Social is already outperforming Twitter.

No really. Here’s his exact quote:

“It’s clear that Twitter is kind of a ghost town,” Nunes said. “There’s not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours. Our interactions are already beating Twitter.”

The CEO of Trump Media this morning: “Twitter is kind of a ghost town .. there’s not very much activity over at twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours .. Our interactions are already beating twitter.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FXLwVu9Nyk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 7, 2022

Both Bartiromo and a panel of experts proceeded to grill Nunes on his company’s many failings — a long waitlist and a glitchy app rollout on Apple’s iTunes store among them — but the ex-congressman stuck to his script, reiterating his belief that, once all of the “bots” were taken out of the equation, Twitter would simply be a “house of cards.”

Over 200 million users would likely disagree, but sure Jan, go off.

(Via The Daily Beast)