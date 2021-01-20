In his first speech as president, Joe Biden called for a divided America — an “uncivil war that pits reds against blues” — to come together. It’s already working on one anchor for Fox News, the network most associated with Donald Trump’s administration.

“I thought it was a great speech,” Chris Wallace said following Biden’s inaugural address. “I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy, ‘ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I have ever heard.”

He later called it “part sermon, part pep-talk.”

Fox News's Chris Wallace: "I thought it was a great speech … I thought this was the best inaugural address I have ever heard." pic.twitter.com/rOdTBNSmUm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

Wallace added that the speech was “a call to our better angels, a call saying look, we’ve got tremendous challenges, COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change, but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together.” There’s something else that Biden said that drew Wallace’s attention, “especially us in the media… He said, ‘That there is truth and there are lies, lies that are told for power and lies that are told for profit.’ I think it was a call to all of us, whether it’s us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it’s us on social media, on our Twitter accounts, understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth, to hear each other out, as he said, a right to disagree, but not a right to violence.” You can watch Wallace’s praise for Biden above.

(Via the Hill)