Joe Rogan, dressed in full colonial regalia for reasons that probably make sense with context, railed against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which the podcaster cited as a move to “enslave people.” It was yet another issue where Rogan deviated from conservatives, who have been celebrating the decision. For his part, Rogan doesn’t agree with forcing rape victims to carry babies to term nor denying women medical treatment when it’s clear a pregnancy has gone heart-wrenchingly south.

“This f*cking Roe versus Wade thing freaks me out. For so many reasons, first of all, because how many women need to get abortions because of the health of the child?” Rogan said. “How many people need to get abortions? Because their child was raped?”

However, despite making salient points about Christian conservatives ignoring the realities of the situation like the health of the mother or cases of rape and incest, Rogan couldn’t help but tie things back to the pandemic. Via Mediaite:

“Rights that we never thought we were gonna lose,” Rogan said. “Like there’s certain ways that we looked at the world. We’re like, ‘Well, we’ve passed that the government’s control over us is not nearly what it was in the eighties or the nineties. We’ve moved past that.’ And then all of a sudden, especially during the pandemic, it’s almost like while you were sleeping, they’re just like gaining ground.”

Obviously, the pandemic and the overturning of abortion rights are two completely separate issues. Republicans have been working for decades to overturn Roe v. Wade and Donald Trump installed two conservative Supreme Court justices before COVID-19 was even a thing. Fortunately, Rogan moved away from mentioning the pandemic as an underlying cause and went back to slamming SCOTUS.

“Like to say to those people that we get to decide what you do with your body. That’s where shit gets really f*cking squirrely,” Rogan said.

(Via Mediaite)