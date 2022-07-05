While Joe Rogan‘s political views in recent years have been closely aligned with America’s right-wing, namely on topics like the COVID vaccine and transgender issues, the controversial podcaster wants it known that he’s not a fan of Donald Trump. Rogan stopped by Lex Fridman’s show where he revealed that he’s had numerous opportunities to have Trump as a guest, but he turned them all down.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan said via Mediaite. “I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him.”

It’s a surprising admission considering Rogan has a low opinion of President Joe Biden, who he constantly refers to as a “dead man” that’s not getting enough criticism from the media. “Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage,” Rogan quipped. “I think he’s seeing ghosts.”

But even though he thinks Trump will get a chance to run again in 2024, Rogan wants nothing to do with him, which Fridman had a hard time understanding given Rogan’s penchant for sitting down and talking to anyone. Fridman argued that, ultimately, Rogan will have Trump on his show at some point, but Rogan held strong.

“You’ve had a lot of people that I think you might, you may otherwise be skeptical,” Fridman said. “‘Would I have a good conversation?’ Which I think is your metric, you don’t care about politics … And I think you had like Kanye (West) on, for example and you had a great conversation with them.”

“Kanye doing well, or not doing well, doesn’t change the course of our country,” Rogan fired back.

(Via Mediaite)