Joe Rogan, Of All People, Thinks TikTok Is ‘F*cking Sketchy’

From late January through almost the entire month of February, Joe Rogan dominated the headlines thanks to musicians taking a stand and pulling their music from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s podcast spreading misinformation about COVID treatments and the vaccine. That scandal was then followed by the unearthing of several episodes of Rogan’s podcast where he used the N-word. Yet despite promises to do better, Rogan still continued to share debunked articles on COVID, and recently, one about Steven Seagal.

With all of that in mind, it’s always interesting to see what kind of behavior Rogan personally feels is “sketchy.” TikTok, on the other hand, now that’s something to be wary of. “[Software engineers] said it is the single most disturbing piece of software they’ve ever had to back engineer because the amount of cross-platform spying it does,” Rogan said on Monday’s episode of his show.

“Such a f*cking sketchy application.” Joe Rogan slams TikTok. pic.twitter.com/wexUOPiDBd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 8, 2022

According to Rogan, TikTok is always watching, and he knows because his friend heard it from some lady. Via Mediaite:

“My friend told me that she was talking to this lady and they were just having a conversation,” Rogan relayed. “And then she looked at her TikTok and TikTok suggested her — so TikTok knew that her and this lady were next to each other physically because their phones were next to each other. So Tik Tok suggested she follow that lady.”

While privacy concerns are definitely a real issue with any social media platform, and Rogan is not necessarily wrong here, keep in mind, we’re dealing with a guy who actually thought Steven Seagal was fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. Actor Steven Seagal. So, as always, grain of salt.

(Via Mediaite)