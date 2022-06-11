John Cena
People Are Incredibly Moved That John Cena Traveled To Meet A Teen With Down Syndrome Who Had To Flee Ukraine

John Cena is many things: a wrestling god, a movie and TV star, a pretty good dancer. He’s also a gregarious person. According to The Wall Street Journal, the hulking Renaissance Man is making news after coming to the aid of a Ukrainian boy with Down syndrome who needed a hero to get him through tough times.

Misha Rohozhyn, a 19-year-old who has the disorder and is unable to speak, was forced to flee the embattled nation along with his mother Liana, finding themselves in the Netherlands. Liana wanted her son to be able to cope with having his life upended. So she told him that what they were really doing was looking to meet John Cena.

Cena, who was in London shooting a project, caught wind of this story. So he did the right thing: He boarded a one-hour flight and met Misha and Liana, documenting it for posterity. In the video, Cena tells Misha, “I’ve come a very long way to see you.”

He wound up praising the two. “Misha’s ability to embrace persistence. That’s extraordinary,” he said. “Those words “Never Give Up”— we’ve all thought about those in our life. They’re very powerful. They’re two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy even through the toughest of times.”

When video of Cena meeting Misha and Liana was made public, people were incredibly moved.

Cena has a habit of granting the most wishes for the Make A Wish Foundation, having done so at least 650 times, more than any other celebrity.

(Via WSJ)

