John Cena is many things: a wrestling god, a movie and TV star, a pretty good dancer. He’s also a gregarious person. According to The Wall Street Journal, the hulking Renaissance Man is making news after coming to the aid of a Ukrainian boy with Down syndrome who needed a hero to get him through tough times.

.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed. To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. pic.twitter.com/0Aeab4GkPZ — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Misha Rohozhyn, a 19-year-old who has the disorder and is unable to speak, was forced to flee the embattled nation along with his mother Liana, finding themselves in the Netherlands. Liana wanted her son to be able to cope with having his life upended. So she told him that what they were really doing was looking to meet John Cena.

Cena, who was in London shooting a project, caught wind of this story. So he did the right thing: He boarded a one-hour flight and met Misha and Liana, documenting it for posterity. In the video, Cena tells Misha, “I’ve come a very long way to see you.”

He wound up praising the two. “Misha’s ability to embrace persistence. That’s extraordinary,” he said. “Those words “Never Give Up”— we’ve all thought about those in our life. They’re very powerful. They’re two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy even through the toughest of times.”

When video of Cena meeting Misha and Liana was made public, people were incredibly moved.

If you only watch one thing on Twitter today please make it this. John Cena for the win… https://t.co/DDH2rao4Sh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 11, 2022

John Cena is what everyone thought Hogan was in the 80s https://t.co/XX3g6dScab — Nathaniel (@truNathaniel) June 11, 2022

No one will ever come close to granting more make a wishes than John Cena. To this day John Cena has granted more than 650 make a wish requests from the WWE Universe and will eventually get into the thousands by the end of his WWE career. pic.twitter.com/bCkgNTdbvU — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 10, 2022

A mom in Ukraine tells her son with Down Syndrome, “Don’t worry. We’re not fleeing Ukraine. We’re just going to meet John Cena.” And then John Cena shows up. Never – EVER – speak ill of this wonderful man. https://t.co/z5RxENjdtU — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 10, 2022

A mother convinced her disabled son to escape Ukraine with her by promising him that they are going on a journey to meet her son's hero John Cena.@JohnCena heard about the story and decided to go see Misha and spend the afternoon with him😭 https://t.co/WMnhYUjHmq — Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) June 10, 2022

Respect. John Cena is a hell of a human being.

I love this. https://t.co/xhHP1M970w — Echo of the 80s B-Movie Age (@EchoLeeNumber2) June 10, 2022

Cena has a habit of granting the most wishes for the Make A Wish Foundation, having done so at least 650 times, more than any other celebrity.

