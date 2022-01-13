With the first three episodes of Peacemaker out in the wild, fans are absolutely loving the opening credits to the new HBO Max series that builds off the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. While promoting Peacemaker, Gunn broke down why the manic superhero drama opens with a dance number, and it’s all about making sure the people behind the show get the credit they deserve. Via Polygon:

“I really wanted to do a dance number where everybody was doing something incredibly ridiculous, and looked incredibly serious while they were doing it,” Gunn tells Polygon. Among other things, he envisioned it as a way to “vanquish the skip forward button” and allow people to see the credits of those who worked on the show. “I thought it was something that would, you know, be a signpost for people that this isn’t just your normal DC or Marvel TV show.”

Peacemaker also features Cena rocking a solo dance number in his underwear, which the wrestler turned actor described as an “exercise in bravery.” You can see him expand on rocking out in his skivvies:

As for the opening dance sequence, the intro put Cena’s dancing abilities to the test, which he’s reluctant to brag about while sitting down for an interview with TV Guide:

Okay, @JohnCena is being WAY too modest about his dancing ability in #Peacemaker's opening credits 🕺🤪 pic.twitter.com/kcbftYmdU3 — TV Guide (@TVGuide) January 13, 2022

While Cena might not want to boast about his dance skills, Peacemaker fans definitely aren’t being shy about it. The opening dance number is getting rave reviews on social media, and not surprisingly, so is the sight of seeing Cena shaking his stuff in nothing but a pair of briefs. Twitter was all about that action.

holy shit

the opening credits of Peacemaker

the dancing

I'm dead.

If the rest of the show is anything like that, I'm going to love it.https://t.co/N1K8NSYiv7 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 13, 2022

Day to #DCTV new stuff, just finished #HBOMax first #DCEU series, #Peacemaker’s first 3 episodes.

OMG!!! 😳🤯😂❤️

No idea what I’ve just watched, but I loved it in a way I didn’t think I would!

+the already most catchy, iconic opening since #Smallville’s:pic.twitter.com/yEfvvCMD4r — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 13, 2022

Thank u @JamesGunn for blessing me with John Cena and friends dancing as the Peacemaker intro — josue (@2Josue2Furious) January 13, 2022

PEACEMAKER on HBO Max is freaking amazing. The opening has everyone dancing. Also this show LOVES it some hair metal! pic.twitter.com/iYWStTgAeA — Deportation Is Murder (@geekbroll) January 13, 2022

Peacemaker is out on HBO and it’s time to watch John Cena do what he does best and that’s dancing around naked in tighty whities. LETS GO BAYBEEE!!! 🍿🥳 #Peacemaker #DCU #tightywhities — Michael Gerardo Reyes (@DrDankPuffman) January 13, 2022

I don’t know who or what is a greater gift to society—James Gunn, John Cena, John Cena shouting “Freedom!,” John Cena singing and dancing with nothing but a white brief and a vibrator, or Eagly the Eagle. Also Jennifer Holland is a badass. #Peacemaker — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) January 13, 2022

I’m guessing John Cena will appear on dancing with the stars now #Peacemaker — Seamus M Ahern (@Seamusmahern) January 13, 2022

(Via Polygon, Extra, TV Guide)