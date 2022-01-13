John Cena Dancing Underwear Peacemaker
HBO Max
TV

People Are Loving John Cena’s Dancing In The ‘Peacemaker’ Opening Credits (And The Part In His Underwear, Too)

by: Twitter

With the first three episodes of Peacemaker out in the wild, fans are absolutely loving the opening credits to the new HBO Max series that builds off the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. While promoting Peacemaker, Gunn broke down why the manic superhero drama opens with a dance number, and it’s all about making sure the people behind the show get the credit they deserve. Via Polygon:

“I really wanted to do a dance number where everybody was doing something incredibly ridiculous, and looked incredibly serious while they were doing it,” Gunn tells Polygon. Among other things, he envisioned it as a way to “vanquish the skip forward button” and allow people to see the credits of those who worked on the show. “I thought it was something that would, you know, be a signpost for people that this isn’t just your normal DC or Marvel TV show.”

Peacemaker also features Cena rocking a solo dance number in his underwear, which the wrestler turned actor described as an “exercise in bravery.” You can see him expand on rocking out in his skivvies:

As for the opening dance sequence, the intro put Cena’s dancing abilities to the test, which he’s reluctant to brag about while sitting down for an interview with TV Guide:

While Cena might not want to boast about his dance skills, Peacemaker fans definitely aren’t being shy about it. The opening dance number is getting rave reviews on social media, and not surprisingly, so is the sight of seeing Cena shaking his stuff in nothing but a pair of briefs. Twitter was all about that action.

(Via Polygon, Extra, TV Guide)

