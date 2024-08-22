John Cena brought some much-deserved attention to costume designers when he appeared at the 2024 Oscars to present the award for Best Costume Design wearing nothing but a modesty garment to cover his junk. It was one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony, but the Peacemaker star was initially apprehensive about doing the bit.

“I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walk out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them],” he said on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room and I’m gonna go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?’”

Cena also discussed the humiliation of filming on-screen sex scenes. “There are so many people you need to make a movie,” he said. “There’s nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it’s really embarrassing.”

As an example, Cena recalled a sex scene with Amy Schumer in 2015’s Trainwreck. “On top of that, to do a comedic sex scene, where you’re like, making fun of yourself? They literally [said], ‘Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can.’ I don’t want to say it sucks, but it’s different than you all think it was,” he shared. No wonder sex scenes are going extinct.

You can listen to the podcast below.