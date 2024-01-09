After directing 2021’s The Suicide Squad, James Gunn made the surprising creative decision to launch a spinoff series focused on John Cena’s Peacemaker. Even more surprising, it was a huge hit. The show became a viral sensation when it arrived on HBO Max (now just Max) and viewers were here fore Cena’s multi-faceted performance as the wildly ultra-violent superhero with a heart of gold. However, it’s been two years since Peacemaker Season 1 and fans are clamoring for another round with the shiny-domed weirdo and his even weirder best friend Vigilante. The good news is Season 2 has been confirmed. The bad news is there’s going to a bit of a wait. In the meantime, here’s everything we know so far:

Plot After the explosive Peacemaker Season 1 finale, a lot has changed in the live-action DC Comics world. James Gunn became the new head of DC Studios and is currently tackling the flagship film, Superman: Legacy, which will kickstart an all-new DC Universe. Considering Peacemaker was deeply ensconced in the old DC Extended Universe — the season finale even included a Justice League cameo — Season 2 will no doubt have to make some considerable story pivots. Unfortunately, we have no idea what those pivots are yet. Gunn has kept plot details for Peacemaker Season 2 tightly under wraps, but what we do know is that John Cena will be back as the asshole, yet surprisingly lovable superhero who’s working on not shooting every single thing in front of him. It’s a journey, and we’re here for it. Cast Obviously, John Cena will be back as Christoper Smith a.k.a. Peacemaker. Freddie Stroma will also reprise his role as Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland will most likely come back as A.R.G.U.S. Agent Emilia Harcourt. Outside of that, there’s no official word on casting. The Season 1 finale saw Peacemaker being haunted by the ghost of his dead father, played by Robert Patrick, so there’s a chance he could reprise his role as well. Danielle Brooks‘ Leota Adeboya could also return or be done with the spy business altogether after her mic drop moment. However, again, there’s little in the way of plot details, so it’s hard to say who’s returning outside of the main leads. But if Eagly doesn’t return, we riot.