If Sean Hannity fought John Fetterman, who would win? It’s a trick question, as Hannity would send a lawyer in as a proxy to battle it out in court. Which, as The Daily Beast reports, is exactly what the Fox News host threatened to do if Fetterman continues “lying about me [and] calling me a liar” (Hannity’s words).

On Tuesday night, Hannity spent several minutes insulting Fetterman, who is squaring off against Hannity pal/New Jersey Man Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s heated senatorial race — and is currently leading the TV quack by five points. In the course of four minutes, Hannity attempted to paint Dr. Oz as a “Washington outsider” in the same way that Donald Trump was promoted as just that (read: as if it were a good thing), and Fetterman as a lazy, socialist “trust fund brat.”

“This guy, by the way, never had a real job in his life,” Hannity said by way of introduction. “Fetterman is the guy in the tattoos and the hoodie, never worked a real job in his life. He lived off mommy and daddy as a real trust fund brat. He apparently paid $1 to buy his home from his own family. He is a devout Bernie Sanders-loving socialist… He wants to legalize heroin, supports abortion until the moment of birth — no restrictions. He also wants to release murderers and rapists from jail in order to reduce the prison population by a full third.”

Hannity complains about Fetterman and says Fetterman may hear from his lawyers while a stop crying graphic appears in the background pic.twitter.com/9HRYoGviHX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2022

As one might guess, this is a gross oversimplification of Fetterman’s beliefs and plans for Pennsylvania. Which makes it even more ironic that the biggest problem Hannity seems to have with the tatted up candidate is that he has referenced these regular attacks from Fox News and other conservative media outlets in his fundraising campaigns, so that he can fight back. But Hannity isn’t ok with that.

While Hannity had no problem declaring Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before the Pennsylvania primaries, “unfit” for office, he’s pissed that the senatorial candidate has used those attacks as fundraising fodder. As Hannity explained:

As of now, the Fetterman campaign is refusing to debate Dr. Oz. Also refusing my invitation to appear on this program as he and his campaign have been lying about me, raising money off of my name. He apparently sent yet another fundraising text attacking me, lying about me, calling me a liar. Every day he lies about me, I’ll continue to tell the truth about his radical, extreme positions. Way out of touch with the hardworking people of Pennsylvania. And, by the way my trust fund brat friend: When you attack me, I will attack you back 10 to 100 times harder because you’re a lying loser. And raising money for your losing campaign. He may be hearing from my lawyers very shortly. He better hope that mommy and daddy have enough money to pay his legal bills.

Wow, 10 to 100 times harder? We guess the ferocity of the attack depends on the day. You can watch Hannity’s full segment over on The Daily Beast here. But what someone should really be taking legal action against is this:

(Via The Daily Beast)